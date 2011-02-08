What’s on Tonight: ‘Traffic Light’, Larry the Cable Historian

Traffic Light (Fox) — Series premiere. I wasn’t won over by the featurette I posted in December, but the early reviews suggest that this is a promising sitcom whose characters offer more depth and nuance than its most obvious comparison, “Perfect Couples.” I suppose that means I have to DVR it.
Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy (History) — Series premiere. The History Channel, which found a miniseries about the Kennedy family to be “off brand,” begins airing this show in which a comedian (who is not actually a cable guy) tells us about slices of American history like moonshinin’ and frog jumpin’ and (I presume) queer-beatin’. I’m not sure if him not being a cable guy makes him more or less qualified for the job.
My Life as Liz (MTV) — Season premiere. In case you don’t remember seeing the trailer for Season 2, this is basically “The Hills,” except Lauren is an indie hipster chick, LA is New York, the other girls are LARPing dorks, and no one is Spencer. No one could ever be Spencer, and for that there just might be a god.
Glee (Fox) — Today news broke with the details of the “Glee” cast’s nationwide tour. I was all too happy not to cover it.
Southland (TNT) — I’ve had two conversations in the last three days with people who’ve wanted to talk about how much they like this show, which I find to be a relief. Perhaps I’m truly enjoying it — and not merely being nostalgic about the first season of “The O.C.”
[Full listings at TV Squad]
(*turns down Phantom Planet CD*)
I’m sorry, did you say something about the first season of “The O.C.”?
You’re not alone. Southland is weirdly, secretly good. It’s the Lamar Odom of cop shows.
Being better than Perfect Couples isn’t saying much. NBC needs to fix that, so I can stop changing the channel for 30 minutes every Thursday.
And doesn’t History Channel already air Monster Quest? They should’ve met their redneck quota right there.
Lamar Odom of cop shows?
So, its a worthless piece of shit married to the ugo of the Kardashian sisters… I’m including the hot piece of tail that are underage.
Hold on.
Chris Hanson: Hi, Im Chris Hanson.
Me:Shit
Your mom* aired a Monster Queef.
*not your mom, Patty.
@AEVC – Hey, isn’t that guy on the far right the twat from the BT ads over here? Also was he on ‘My Family’?
If so, Hollywood not only takes all our best actors but also our worst.
It is. Saw him in another show too recently. Human Target, maybe? I’ve never forgiven him for winning Best Newcomer at the Comedy Awards (for My fucking Family) when clearly that was Leigh Francis’ that year.
The problem with Larry the Cable Guy isn’t that he’s not really a cable guy, it’s that he’s not really a redneck. His name is Dan Whitney, and his audience is entirely people he’s pandering to, simultaneously insulting them for and profiting from their folksy stupidity.
He was also in Love Actually.
Yep, I’m a chick.
His name is Dan Whitney, and his audience is entirely people he’s pandering to, simultaneously insulting them for and profiting from their folksy stupidity.
Sure, but “Larry the Cable Guy” rolls off the tongue easier than “Dan the Suburban Middle-Class Nebraskan Who Went to an Elite Private School.”
But your basic point is dead on — Larry the Cable Guy is essentially redneck blackface, but his mouthbreathing fans are too fucking stupid to figure it out.
I thought Dan Whitney is from Canada.
Dan Whitney is to white people what Ned Holness aka Carlos Mencia is to Mexicans. HE’S MAKING FUN OF YOU! WHY ARE YOU LAUGHING? ITS NOT EVEN FUNNY!
Nope, Nebraska. Outside Lincoln.
If you’ve never seen his pre-Cable Guy stand-up, be sure to take a look. Nothing says “git er done” redneck authenticity like a pair of Dockers hiked up to your armpits, a braided belt, and the whitest fucking sneakers you’ve ever seen.
I can’t really authenticate this story, but I believe the source and the timing works, but “Larry” spent a lot of time here in Central Florida and he was always at our local minor league hockey games doing promotions and other terrible things. My friends claim there was a local guy who attended every game and was famous among fans for always screaming “Get ‘er done!” Soon after…
So he adopts a fake persona, mocks his fans, and steals other people’s shitty jokes?
Wow, he really is the white Carlos Mencia.