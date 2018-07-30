What’s On Tonight: Jay-Z’s ‘The Trayvon Martin Story’ Premieres

BET

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (BET, 10:00 p.m.) – The premiere of Jay-Z’s TV documentary chronicling the events of Trayvon Martin’s death looks at the emotional impact the shooting had on Martin’s family and community and how George Zimmerman skated on murder charges due to Florida’s Stand Your Ground Laws.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 30 competitors head to Miami to take on obstacles like “Crazy Clocks.”

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – It’s the Top Ten men’s turn to partner with an All-Star for a dance style outside of their comfort zone.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – This season’s most memorable bachelors return to confront Becca and each other, and if you thought a bunch of scorned women fighting in front of a live audience was drama, wait until you see these bros battle it out.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Plum dives deeper into Jennifer’s dark and dangerous world, but a change in circumstances threatens her entire mission.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius and Grace’s relationship is tested as the president tries to control the chaos caused by a deadly threat from the hacktivist group ReSyst.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson investigate the poisoning of a relocation expert and discover the man led a decades-long secret career as a contract killer before his death.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kim Kardashian West, Hayley Atwell, Train

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mila Kunis, Zachary Quinto, Taylor Bennett

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Judd Apatow, Jace Norman, OneRepublic

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Armie Hammer, Brandon Flowers, Taylor Gordon

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, Lisa Best

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Andrea Mitchell