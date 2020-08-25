If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix) — The teenage trio from Shoplifters Anonymous keeps the unlikely friendship going between two misfits and a girl who’s considered to be imperfectly perfect, in a high school-popularity kind of way. The show’s based upon a novel by Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She’s The Man screenwriter Kristen “Kiwi” Smith, and these friends find strength in the group as a whole.

The Republican National Convention 2020 (ABC, CBS, NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The 2020 Republican National Convention is officially underway while taking over the networks and plenty of cable coverage as well. Tonight’s speakers include multiple Trumps (Melania, Eric, and Tiffany) along with Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Pam Bondi, and many more.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Trey Gowdy, Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter

Jimmy Kimmel Live — The Avett Brothers

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, James Bay

Netflix’s comedy Tuesdays have yielded several stand-up highlights if you need a laugh tonight:

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — This New Orleans-filmed special shows Eric Andre once again busting through comedic boundaries while taking on the wars on sex, drugs, and… fart jokes? Alright. Seriously though, It’s the best comedy special of the year and highly relevant to the U.S. police-related discussion today.