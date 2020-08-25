If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix) — The teenage trio from Shoplifters Anonymous keeps the unlikely friendship going between two misfits and a girl who’s considered to be imperfectly perfect, in a high school-popularity kind of way. The show’s based upon a novel by Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She’s The Man screenwriter Kristen “Kiwi” Smith, and these friends find strength in the group as a whole.
The Republican National Convention 2020 (ABC, CBS, NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The 2020 Republican National Convention is officially underway while taking over the networks and plenty of cable coverage as well. Tonight’s speakers include multiple Trumps (Melania, Eric, and Tiffany) along with Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Pam Bondi, and many more.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Trey Gowdy, Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter
Jimmy Kimmel Live — The Avett Brothers
The Late Late Show With James Corden — Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, James Bay
Netflix’s comedy Tuesdays have yielded several stand-up highlights if you need a laugh tonight:
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — This New Orleans-filmed special shows Eric Andre once again busting through comedic boundaries while taking on the wars on sex, drugs, and… fart jokes? Alright. Seriously though, It’s the best comedy special of the year and highly relevant to the U.S. police-related discussion today.
Jim Jefferies: Intolerant — The Aussie comedian (who remains notorious for his gun-control opinion) pulls a 180 from where he was five years ago. He’s less focused on issues these days and grows incredibly banal at times, but he’s still uproariously funny. While reflecting upon the state of comedy today, he manages to dole out some hefty insight on life while telling an epic tale of the pursuit of lactose at all costs.
Pete Davidson: Alive From New York — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’s doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’s dropping all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes on everything from his SNL-related discomfort to his Louis C.K. beef and Ariana Grande relationship.
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — The Emmy and Grammy winning comedian brings his newest comedy special to the streaming giant. Look forward to anecdotes involving a full-scale Millennium Falcon replica and how home buying gets tied to the term “suicide squad.” Stick around for the post-credits bonus, in which Patton introduces another one-hour comedy special, Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities.
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — The legendary Jerry Seinfeld has dropped his second Netflix special. Expect him to keep mining everyday life to unveil comedy in the commonplace. Although the title of this special feels Bond-esque, Seinfeld doesn’t disappoint those expecting his trademarked sharp perceptions about everyday life.
Marc Maron: End Times Fun — The long-time standup comic, GLOW star, and prolific podcaster unleashes his latest comedy special. Expect Maron’s thoughts on cell phones, vaccinations, and Tumeric. Oh, and he’s definitely talking about his ongoing beef with Marvel movie fans.