What's On Tonight: Two Poor Females Make Bad Jew Jokes

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — The 2 broke girls “pretend their cupcakes are kosher when they serve them at a bar mitzvah.” HAHAHA won’t those Jews be surprised when they realize they’ve been duped into not following the rules of the Torah. In next week’s episode: Max and Caroline kill a cow in front of a Hindu!
Top 50 Videos of the 2000’s (GAC, 8 p.m.) — SPOILER ALERT: At least 47 of the 50 videos will feature someone wearing a cowboy hat.
Two and a Half Men (CBS, 9 p.m.) — What are “Two and a Half Men” fans, the most passionate TV fans of them all, saying about tonight’s episode? “Stop this sh*t!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!cancel the two and half not fanny idiots!!!!” Indeed.
Alcatraz (Fox, 9 p.m.) — I spent President’s Day catching up on episodes of “Alcatraz” and doing laundry. That’s the kind of TV insight you won’t get ANYWHERE ELSE.
Khloe and Lamar (E!, 10 p.m.) — Mondays are the worst.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Letterman; Taylor Swift and Michael Clarke Duncan on Leno; Jayma Mays on Ferguson; Anjelica Huston, Hugh Dancy, and Todd Glass on Kimmel; Alan Huffman and Michael Rejebian on Stewart; and Ann Patchett on Colbert.
i’d put money on 47 of the 50 videos having a kitten or puppy
How many have someone getting hit in the nuts?
you forgot HIMYM but I can see why since we have to deal with Ted & Robin FOR THE 2488TH FUCKING TIM. I want to forget too.
Dammit I was so pissed at stupid dumb ass Ted last week, I bet you $5 that in todays episode he sys I love you but… Barney loves you more or some bullshit like that
I miss playing “Where’s Waldo?” with the cover story images to try and find hidden dogs or cats or other fun internet things. :|
there’s also this show called The Voice where you can watch a hilarious country singer get progressively drunker, and there’s a sweet Ron Swanson cat named PURRFECT
CASTLE!
It was actually really good last week and tonight is the conclusion of the two part episode.
Say what you will about the shows craptacularness, but Beth Behrs is hot
You guys are so wrong about “Two Broke Girls”……
The blonde chick has fantastic ass and the Kat Dennings chick has dick-sucking lips (and tits) to dream about…..
…that’s what I call ‘the best television on television’…