CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW 9:00/9:30 p.m.) — In the premiere of The CW’s new anthology series, a serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. In the second episode, a low-paid office assistant wakes up naked in her own bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Chip wants a life plan.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Wythers hatches a plan to save Garret before it is too late. Gwynn responds to Tobin’s proposal. Meanwhile, Talon and Zed discover a key to great power. Lastly, Garret heads out on a dark mission.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach inadvertently provides Holmes and Watson with a lead that could give them evidence that brings him to justice.

Queen of the South (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Teresa quells tensions between her business partners after discovering someone stole from her.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Leslie Jones, Monsta X featuring French Montana

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Lil Rel Howery, Lester Holt, Natalie Merchant

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Niecy Nash

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Billy Crudup, Robin Thede

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Josh Gad

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Meek Mill

Lights Out with David Spade: Pete Holmes, Tony Rock, Josh Wolf