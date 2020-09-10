Unpregnant (HBO Max) — A 17-year-old Type A student, Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), deals with a never-taken-lightly decision by taking a 1000-mile road trip with her former BFF, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), and it’s a wild ride that neither of them suspected was afoot. The value of renewed friendships with a dash of both Thelma And Louise and Fast And Furious make this an unexpectedly funny film with costars including Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Betty Who.

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix film) — High School Musical choreographer and director Kenny Ortega teams up with Paul Brecker (Mirror Mirror) after their joint work on Descendants to bring us into a high schooler’s world as she attempts to regain her musical passions following her mother’s death. What follows is a series about embracing life’s ups and downs and discovering one’s own power.

Black Boys (Peacock film) — While intersecting the realms of education, criminal justice and sports, this movie explores and celebrates the experience of Black men and boys in America. It does so through intimate conversations and stories with NFL champions including Greg Scruggs, Malcolm Jenkins, Cris Carter, and Chris Long, along with rapper Vic Mensa, the NBA’s Carmelo Anthony, and former U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. John King.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix film) — Get into the Halloween mood now with a not-quite-as-fun sequel to the original, but it’ll do just fine. Starring Bella Thorne, the action picks up two years after Cole defeats the satanic cult, but old (and new) enemies are back for more.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — With the promise of “A Finale of Epic Proportions,” you can’t really go wrong here, but please prepare your mind by reading Brian Grubb’s ranking of Holey Moley holes.

Mysteries Decoded (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The “Bermuda Triangle” episode digs into the claimed vortex for supernatural forces that has plagued mankind (planes, ships, you name it) for god only knows how long.

