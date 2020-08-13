If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

(Un)Well (Netflix docuseries) — This six-part series will investigate the lucrative wellness industry and all of its potentially dangerous fads. Experts on both sides (skeptics and supporters) will dig into apitherapy, essential oils, breast milk, extreme fasting, ayahuasca, and tantric sex in an attempt to weed out the bullsh*t.

Killer Camp (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The season one finale of this bizarre game show continues to scare the bejesus out of an unsuspecting group of campers who thought they’d be having a summer of good times. Tonight, everyone puts together the clues to figure out the killer’s identity, and naturally, multiple parties will be on the defense.

HBO Max Summer Comedy Specials (HBO Max) — The hottest new premium streaming service is digging deeper into the stand-up comedy game with specials that began dropping last Thursday. The series will culminate with a multi-act special from the HA Comedy Festival hosted by Latinx comedian Anjelah Johnson, who welcomes special guests Danny Trejo, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez. Solo sets from Rose Matafeo, Beth Stelling, James Veitch are also dropping.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.

To Tell The Truth (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s celebrity panel (Mike Tyson; Rumer Willis; Dean Cole, and Jenna Fischer) will quiz three contestants on who’s telling the truth about their unusual unusual distinction or occupation, and who’s full of it.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (NBC 10:00 p.m.) — Seth Meyers, Burna Boy.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS 10:00 p.m.) — John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (CBS 10:00 p.m.) — Rob Lowe, Dawe