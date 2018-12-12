What’s On Tonight: Battle Lines Are Drawn On ‘Vikings’

History

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Lagertha reigns over Kattegat while Ivar the Boneless asserts his power over the Heathen Army, but his murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for a bloody battle to come.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen gives us some naughty and nice games to play in the show’s special holiday-themed episode.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Archie and Jughead head to Toledo to hide out with Jughead’s mom and sister while Betty’s investigation into Griffins & Gargoyles grows even more dangerous.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — An immunity challenge brings with it the opportunity for one castaway to nab a chance at the title of Sole Survivor.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Murray’s brother Marvin makes a surprising promise to Adam while Barry gets excited over celebrating Christmas for the first time with his fiance’s family.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katie’s got her work cut out for her as she tried to keep her separated parents apart when her dad surprises the family for Christmas.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer is feeling the weight of the effects of his arrival at Beverly—as well as his departure from Crenshaw—and tries to set things right.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey’s tiny talent show returns for a special holiday-themed episode featuring performers like Angelica Hale and Miles Caton, best friends Buddy and Reagan, and some Christmas surprises.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Hayley’s has trouble figuring out the timing of her special Christmas gift to the family while Jay, Gloria, and Joe deal with some unwanted guests for the holidays.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team makes one final push to capture the most notorious cartel leader in Mexico.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie goes to Will for help in finding the perfect Christmas gift for Owen, but she quickly learns Will is the worst when it comes to choosing the right present.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The group of friends comes together to help the Dixons celebrate the holidays while Delilah struggles with telling Sophie and Danny about her pregnancy.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The boys’ chances of winning the Bike Parade are put in jeopardy when Kenny quits.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Matty Matheson, Rita Wilson

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Natalie Portman, Dennis Miller, Braison Cyrus

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Leslie Mann, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lil Wayne

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Lenny Kravitz, Anthony Atamanuik, Todd Sucherman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gisele Bundchen, Janelle Monae, Katherine Ryan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jennifer Lopez