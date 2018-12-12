What’s On Tonight: Battle Lines Are Drawn On ‘Vikings’

12.12.18 2 hours ago

History

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Lagertha reigns over Kattegat while Ivar the Boneless asserts his power over the Heathen Army, but his murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for a bloody battle to come.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen gives us some naughty and nice games to play in the show’s special holiday-themed episode.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Archie and Jughead head to Toledo to hide out with Jughead’s mom and sister while Betty’s investigation into Griffins & Gargoyles grows even more dangerous.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — An immunity challenge brings with it the opportunity for one castaway to nab a chance at the title of Sole Survivor.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Murray’s brother Marvin makes a surprising promise to Adam while Barry gets excited over celebrating Christmas for the first time with his fiance’s family.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katie’s got her work cut out for her as she tried to keep her separated parents apart when her dad surprises the family for Christmas.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer is feeling the weight of the effects of his arrival at Beverly—as well as his departure from Crenshaw—and tries to set things right.

Little Big Shots (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Steve Harvey’s tiny talent show returns for a special holiday-themed episode featuring performers like Angelica Hale and Miles Caton, best friends Buddy and Reagan, and some Christmas surprises.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Hayley’s has trouble figuring out the timing of her special Christmas gift to the family while Jay, Gloria, and Joe deal with some unwanted guests for the holidays.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team makes one final push to capture the most notorious cartel leader in Mexico.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie goes to Will for help in finding the perfect Christmas gift for Owen, but she quickly learns Will is the worst when it comes to choosing the right present.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The group of friends comes together to help the Dixons celebrate the holidays while Delilah struggles with telling Sophie and Danny about her pregnancy.

South Park (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The boys’ chances of winning the Bike Parade are put in jeopardy when Kenny quits.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Matty Matheson, Rita Wilson

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Natalie Portman, Dennis Miller, Braison Cyrus

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Leslie Mann, Brandon Micheal Hall, Lil Wayne

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Lenny Kravitz, Anthony Atamanuik, Todd Sucherman

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gisele Bundchen, Janelle Monae, Katherine Ryan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jennifer Lopez

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP