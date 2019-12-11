The holiday season is upon us, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Vikings (History, 10:00 p.m.) — When tragedy strikes her village, Lagertha is forced to retaliate. Meanwhile, Ivar treads carefully in his new friendship with Oleg and Bjorn’s forces face disaster.

Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dex goes undercover as a teacher to find who planted drugs on a friend’s kid before trying to put some space between herself and Liz.

Ellen’s Greatest Night Of Giveaways (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen invites Robert Downey Jr. along to hand out extravagant gifts to unsuspecting fans.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica declares war on Hiram and enlists the help of her Abuelita in the fight. Meanwhile, FP and Archie team up to take Dodger down while Charles helps Betty investigate the strange attacks aimed at her recently and Jughead digs into his grandfather’s past.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A prank war quickly gets out of hand and Beverly’s determination to have the perfect family Christmas card leaves Geoff out in the cold.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The five remaining singers perform for the judges tonight.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB’s Christmas gift to Lainey falls flat while Principal Glascott’s Kwanza play encounters some resistance.