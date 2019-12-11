The holiday season is upon us, but hopefully, you’ll have enough downtime to enjoy some meaty TV offerings. If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Vikings (History, 10:00 p.m.) — When tragedy strikes her village, Lagertha is forced to retaliate. Meanwhile, Ivar treads carefully in his new friendship with Oleg and Bjorn’s forces face disaster.
Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dex goes undercover as a teacher to find who planted drugs on a friend’s kid before trying to put some space between herself and Liz.
Ellen’s Greatest Night Of Giveaways (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen invites Robert Downey Jr. along to hand out extravagant gifts to unsuspecting fans.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica declares war on Hiram and enlists the help of her Abuelita in the fight. Meanwhile, FP and Archie team up to take Dodger down while Charles helps Betty investigate the strange attacks aimed at her recently and Jughead digs into his grandfather’s past.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A prank war quickly gets out of hand and Beverly’s determination to have the perfect family Christmas card leaves Geoff out in the cold.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The five remaining singers perform for the judges tonight.
Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB’s Christmas gift to Lainey falls flat while Principal Glascott’s Kwanza play encounters some resistance.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam tries to keep the holiday peace as he prepares for a head coaching interview for a school out of state while Hailey is just happy to be able to drink wine again.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy and the Drew Crew race to find a missing girl in a case that oddly mirrors the one Nancy first worked on as an amateur detective.
Making It (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The craters are challenged with a “Shed Hacking” competition that asks them to redesign a shed into their personal oasis. Later, in the last Faster Craft of the season, the final three Makers must create a three-dimensional party invitation that celebrates a unique occasion for a loved one.
SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jason leads Bravo Team on his first mission back following surgery, and Ensign Davis faces disciplinary action.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie ropes Will and Sophie into her snow-finding mission in Southern California after Graham asks Santa for a white Christmas.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Kevin Hart, Julia Fox, Finneas
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jon Hamm, Keri Russell, Gary Clark Jr.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Clive Owen, Samantha Power, Thomas Rhett
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jack Black, Ari Melber, Coady Willis
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Nick Jonas, Rashida Jones, Vampire Weekend, guest host Anthony Anderson
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: John Legend
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lupita Nyong’o
Conan: Giancarlo Esposito