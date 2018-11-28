What’s On Tonight: ‘Vikings’ Crowns A New King

History Channel

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Vikings returns tonight with the crowning of a new king. Ivar is granted the coveted title just in time to welcome Rollo home while Bjorn, Lagerth, and Ubbe are forced to rely on unsteady alliances to ensure their survival.

86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Is it Christmas if the Rockefeller tree isn’t lit? Tonight Al Roker and a bunch of other TODAY Show hosts gather to ring in the holiday with performances by some big-name artists.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Cookie and Lucious’ relationship suffers as the two struggle to run their management company, prompting Cookie to think back to the pair’s meager beginnings. Meanwhile, Kai and Jamal have a falling out.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica finds herself in hot water after trying to prove Archie’s innocence and Betty follows a strong lead about the true identity of the Gargoyle King.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry enlists the help of his high school coach to get Murray in shape while Beverly tries to force priceless family heirlooms on her children who don’t want them.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Katie thinks she’s found the perfect pawn to play on the insecurities of the Westport housewives.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The return of Layla’s music mogul father gives Spencer the perfect opportunity to give back to Crenshaw and reunite with an increasingly distant Coop.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Manny and Phil give Jay and Cam a much-needed sensitivity-training crash course after their politically incorrect coaching styles land them in hot water.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Carlotta returns to a changed Gravity Records but is able to make amends with Cassie and find healing in confronting her father.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Will encourages Angie to rediscover her passion for heavy metal music by taking a guitar class.

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — NBC has recognized the universal appeal of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen so they’ve gifted the couple an hour-long Christmas special.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Gary seeks help from an unlikely source to convince Maggie to undergo treatment once the group discovers her cancer has returned.

Conan (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Conan heads abroad again, this time to Japan.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay, Macaulay Culkin, J.I.D featuring BJ The Chicago Kid & Thundercat

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Eric McCormack, David Alan Grier, Sara Bareilles

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michael Pena, Andy Serkis, Lauv + Julia Michaels

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Al Gore