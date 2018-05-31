What’s On Tonight: The Warriors And Cavs Meet Again For The 2018 NBA Finals

News Editor
05.31.18

Getty Image

Cavaliers-Warriors Part IV will dominate TV tonight amid a sea of reruns. For the non-sports fans out there, one can easily catch up on the latest episode of Westworld or the series finale of The Americans. If Netflix floats your boat, the latest seasons of Arrested Development and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are also available for the binging. Here’s tonight’s ABC network event lineup.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — A special game-night episode will run with comedian Kevin Hart doing his best to warm up a crowd.

NBA Countdown (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Michelle Beadle hosts a panel of analysts and commentators who hash out their thoughts on top NBA storylines.

NBA Playoff Finals: Game 1 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Finally, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet again. Betting odds have placed the Warriors as the favorite for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and they’ve got the home court advantage.

Otherwise, reality TV prevails. If you’re into “T-shirt time”…

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — Meatball Training Day has arrived, and the villainous Angelina is raising hell in the Miami house.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Claire Danes, Jason Mitchell, Pusha T

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, David Blaine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jamie Foxx, Erik Bergstrom, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Conan: Martin Short, Natalie Zea, Michael Longfellow

