Cheer (Netflix series) — The Emmy-winning drama of the cheerleading world returns with Navarro Cheer looking to defend their champion status against rivals against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Essentially, two charismatic coaches (one from Trinity Valley) are pitted against each other, and their teams will do anything it takes to be real contenders.

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — The iconic bounty hunter returned, and this week’s episode will follow up on Boba’s previous train-robbing escapades. All of this follows the very accurate prediction of Patton Oswalt on Parks and Rec about this iconic character being a lot more alive than previously suggested.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — Sara’s starting to figure out that the team might not making the wisest moves on the timeline, and she’s discovering harsh truths while figuring things out.

Batwoman (CW, 8:00pm) — Sisterly bonding is still the name of the game for Alice and Mary. Meanwhile, Ryan, Luke and Sophie aren’t happy about it, and they’re indulging an idea from Renee Montoya.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — Charlene tells Dean that he can’t be friends with females, and this naturally isn’t going over too well, and Brad’s working up towards his bar mitzvah speech.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — David Spade, Alana Haim, Jay Wheeler

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Sarah Silverman, Lewis Black, Fontaines D.C

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Keanu Reeves, Caitriona Balfe

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Isla Fisher, James Wolk, Bianca Richardson