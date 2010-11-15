What’s on 2nite: Weeds, Big C Finales

Weeds (Showtime) — Season finale. I’m not in the habit of watching Showtime’s programming — it’s a blind spot, I admit — but I’ve heard that this season has been a marked improvement over the downward spiral of the preceding seasons. At the very least, Mary-Louise Parker and Mark-Paul Gosselaar gave us the best TV sex scene in recent memory. Followed by: season finale for The Big C.
Town Hall on Immigration (MSNBC) — Just thinking about watching people argue about immigration policy makes my eyelid twitch. Whoever chooses to watch this is a sick f*ck.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — Bristol Palin has gone from “moronic but do-able MILF” to “JESUS CHRIST HOW DID SHE GET THIS FAR? SOMEONE STOP THIS MADNESS.” She gets it from her mother.
How I Met Your Mother (CBS) — I used to occasionally watch this because Neil Patrick Harris is fantastic and everyone else in the cast (minus the main character) is pretty solid, too. But CBS’s recent dedication to only making the most rote and predictable sitcoms has ensured that I’m never watching the network unless there’s an NFL game on. And even then, it’s likely that Dan Dierdorf is making me want to throw something at the TV set.
Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Speaking of the NFL, the Redskins host the Eagles on the same day that Washington signed Philly castoff Donovan McNabb to a five-year extension with $40 million guaranteed. Two weeks after he was benched against the Lions. Money well spent, Dan Snyder. (KSK live blog here)
I know it’s internet heresy to say this, but I can’t stand Alyson Hannigan on that show.
The MLP/Zack Morris bang narrowly edges out the Kevin Nealon auto-erotic asfixiation scene from a few seasons ago.
I cannot stop watching How I Met Your Mother due to my non-sexual man crash on NPH, that and Jason Segal is always funny. However, a huge disappointment has been how far Cobie Smulders has fallen in terms of attractiveness.
I’m an Eagles fan, so will be staying up to watch that tonight. It’s now gone 11pm, and the game won’t start for another three hours.
That’s devotion. That and supporting my team being led by a dog killer at QB.
/Makes another pot of coffee
//Weeps
HIMYM is a good sitcom, even the Ted character (worst part of show) seems to be getting less terrible. @ Johnny Bravo: I’m going the exact opposite direction with Colbie Smulders, she is looking better and better…but Alyson Hannigan is smokin…I need to hug her…I need a Aly/ison hug sandwich with her and Alison Brie…As we all love Alison Brie on this site, we should have a nickname or shortened name for her…someone called her Briesie which is cool…I thought AB but I don’t want to step on any jailhouse toes…
Fine. I’ll say it. The MLP sex scene was ok.
Weeds was great. My sense was that the “Jenga o’batshit” that colored and shaped the last two seasons was finally letting up. The worst thing about S04 was that it took a huge leap (possibly over a shark) but hung onto a few threads of what drew viewers in…but it kind of thinned, radically, over time. Nancy was just too dead and self-destructive, and they ended it with a perfect setup for just about anything. So…win.
I don’t watch Showtime — there’s too many gays in there — so does the Big C refer to Cancer or Cunts? With Showtime, it really could be either. I would not put it past them to do a story on bitchy chicks with huge vaginas and the exploration into whether or not their huge vaginas correlates with their bitchiness.