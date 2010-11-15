What’s on 2nite: Weeds, Big C Finales

Weeds (Showtime) — Season finale. I’m not in the habit of watching Showtime’s programming — it’s a blind spot, I admit — but I’ve heard that this season has been a marked improvement over the downward spiral of the preceding seasons. At the very least, Mary-Louise Parker and Mark-Paul Gosselaar gave us the best TV sex scene in recent memory. Followed by: season finale for The Big C.

Town Hall on Immigration (MSNBC) — Just thinking about watching people argue about immigration policy makes my eyelid twitch. Whoever chooses to watch this is a sick f*ck.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — Bristol Palin has gone from “moronic but do-able MILF” to “JESUS CHRIST HOW DID SHE GET THIS FAR? SOMEONE STOP THIS MADNESS.” She gets it from her mother.

How I Met Your Mother (CBS) — I used to occasionally watch this because Neil Patrick Harris is fantastic and everyone else in the cast (minus the main character) is pretty solid, too. But CBS’s recent dedication to only making the most rote and predictable sitcoms has ensured that I’m never watching the network unless there’s an NFL game on. And even then, it’s likely that Dan Dierdorf is making me want to throw something at the TV set.

Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Speaking of the NFL, the Redskins host the Eagles on the same day that Washington signed Philly castoff Donovan McNabb to a five-year extension with $40 million guaranteed. Two weeks after he was benched against the Lions. Money well spent, Dan Snyder. (KSK live blog here)