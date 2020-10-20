If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Welcome To The Blumhouse (Amazon Prime films) — Blumhouse rarely swings and misses, so this is promising news when big Halloween gatherings won’t be such a good idea in 2020. Stay safe everyone, and pop some popcorn for a quadruple feature for these movies that landed this month.

– Evil Eye — What looks like a perfect romance transforms into a nightmare when a mom believes that a dark connection is influencing her daughter’s boyfriend.

– Nocturne — An elite arts academy becomes ground central for a disturbing sibling rivalry, in which one sister becomes unnaturally inspired by a dead classmate’s notebook.

– The Lie — Joey King stars as a teenage daughter who confesses to killing her best friend. This, naturally, results in even more lies and deception.

– Black Box — Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie star in this story about a single father involved in a tragic car accident agrees to an experimental treatment that results in a terrifying identity crisis.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Munson’s body is resurrected by bugs while Alex has suspicions about the identity of Swamp Thing.

Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Ashley’s struggling in a new situation while Beau has his own struggles but also wants to support Ashley. And Maddie’s having second thoughts about her marriage.