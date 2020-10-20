If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Welcome To The Blumhouse (Amazon Prime films) — Blumhouse rarely swings and misses, so this is promising news when big Halloween gatherings won’t be such a good idea in 2020. Stay safe everyone, and pop some popcorn for a quadruple feature for these movies that landed this month.
– Evil Eye — What looks like a perfect romance transforms into a nightmare when a mom believes that a dark connection is influencing her daughter’s boyfriend.
– Nocturne — An elite arts academy becomes ground central for a disturbing sibling rivalry, in which one sister becomes unnaturally inspired by a dead classmate’s notebook.
– The Lie — Joey King stars as a teenage daughter who confesses to killing her best friend. This, naturally, results in even more lies and deception.
– Black Box — Phylicia Rashad and Mamoudou Athie star in this story about a single father involved in a tragic car accident agrees to an experimental treatment that results in a terrifying identity crisis.
Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Munson’s body is resurrected by bugs while Alex has suspicions about the identity of Swamp Thing.
Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Ashley’s struggling in a new situation while Beau has his own struggles but also wants to support Ashley. And Maddie’s having second thoughts about her marriage.
Kal Penn Approves This Message (Freeform, 10:30pm EST) — Actor turned Obama administration member turned actor Kal Penn (House, the Harold and Kumar trilogy) is here to celebrate the changes that young voters can make. This promises to be a non-partisan approach with comedic sketches and in-depth interviews that will help Gen Z be even more impactful than they already are. This week, Kal tackles the climate crisis with help from young Americans.
Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Dolly Parton, Dolla $ign
Jimmy Kimmel Live — Michael Keaton, Blackpink
Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Natalie Portman, Billy Porter, Lous and The Yakuza
Late Night With Seth Meyers — Adam Sandler, Jason Alexander