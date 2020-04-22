What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The vampires attend their first “Superb Owl” party while Guillermo’s search for virgins leads to a startling discovery.

Mrs. America (Hulu) — As “Stop ERA” grows and gains media attention, Betty Friedan, the mother of the feminist movement, makes it her mission to take down Phyllis.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle into their new life in California with baby Archie, PEOPLE is taking a deep dive into the causes, fallout, and significance of this unprecedented chapter in British royal history in this two-hour special.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — One castaway plays double agent and goes undercover to infiltrate a group they want to vote out. Also, one player who has been playing it cool finally goes to work to search for an idol.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) —While throwing a telethon at their college to raise money for Earth Day, Barry attempts to woo Ren when he overpromises he can get Hall & Oates to perform.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) —The four remaining singers battle it out in another round of smackdown.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Smitten with environmental consultant Paloma, who was hired to oversee William Penn’s Earth Day activities, CB’s feelings may change when he learns she wants to stop an important construction project at the school.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) —Against Greg’s better judgment, Katie pushes Taylor to lighten up and participate in her school’s senior prank. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat asks Oliver to give Franklin a makeover so he won’t embarrass himself at a classmate’s party.