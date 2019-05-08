FX

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10:00) — The vampire trio faces an international tribunal of the undead after being accused of killing the Baron.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning disagree on how to handle a patient who they discover is poisoning herself while Dr. Halstead begins looking into Natalie’s new boyfriend.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season five ends with Cookie and Lucious contemplating the end of their relationship after recent betrayals shatter their trust in each other. Meanwhile, the fate of Empire hangs in the balance as the Feds close in and we finally learn whose body is in that coffin.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Mona and Ali come up with a plan to turn the tables on Dana Booker while both girls separately try to figure out if Taylor can be trusted.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica turns to Mary and Archie for help after discovering Hiram’s been keeping a secret from her as Betty questions things on The Farm.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season six ends with the Jenkintown Posse graduating high school and Erica making plans to follow the Grateful Dead on their summer tour.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — After initially trying to sabotage him, CB works with Barry and the JTP to help him win back Lainey’s heart.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — While Severide and Boden investigate the cause of a fire in a local hair salon, Mouch, Herrmann, Otis, and Kidd make a startling discovery in tracking down the missing piercing nozzle from Engine 27.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The love triangle heats back up as Jane heads to Montana with Michael to reconnect with him by finding out who he was after his memories of her disappeared.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season 10 ends with the family celebrating the impending birth of Haley’s twins, which spurs a look back at how everyone rang in their birthdays this year.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Season one ends with Will urging Angie to confront her ex about leaving her while she was pregnant, creating some awkward tension at Space Camp.

SEAL Team (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team frantically searches for Ray after he’s separated from them behind enemy lines.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team infiltrates university dorm life to take down a college student suspected of building a super weapon.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rebel Wilson, Kyle Chandler, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Maya Rudolph, Rita Ora, Kygo

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Matt Walsh, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Lena Dunham, Ian McShane, Phillip “Fish” Fisher

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Christina Applegate, Kenneth Branagh, Rival Sons

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tyra Banks

Conan: David Cross