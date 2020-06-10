If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — The FX comedy wraps up its even-better second season tonight. Seriously, if you haven’t been watching, consider this your excuse to get caught up. We’ve watched vampire familiar Guillermo struggle with his role in the Staten Island house all season but tonight, the trio is left to survive on their own when he finally decides he’s had enough. Even worse? The most exclusive vampire event of the year is scheduled to take place and Nandor has no one available to dress him.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Clarke and the crew at Sanctum meet a group of mysterious outsiders who know what happened to Bellamy, Octavia, and Echo, but they want to trade that information for Clarke’s life. Back on Sky Ring, Hope, Echo, and Gabriel train to defeat their new enemy with help from a surprising source.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team is stranded in yet another unfamiliar decade where they’re forced to infiltrate a maximum security base in order to thwart the chronicoms plans. So, naturally, they call on some familiar faces for help.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix) — Look, whether reality shows are your specific flavor of jam or not, you won’t regret bingeing the latest season of this Netflix feel-good makeover series. The Fab Five head to Philly where they level up a new crop of hopefuls including a gay pastor, a med student, and Macy Gray’s brother. Yeah, weird. But also, there’s so much bad stuff in the world right now, why not treat yourself to some fluff — and by fluff we mean Antoni Porowski freaking out over dogs. That happens. A lot.