If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Nandor clicks on an email chain and inadvertently curses the entire household, so the vamps must find ten friends to send the evil link to or they’ll die at sunrise. Meanwhile, Guillermo embeds himself deeper into the vampire hunting group and tries to thwart their plans to attack his master.

Normal People: Season 1 (Hulu) — In this adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller, this show follows the complex relationship between two Dublin students. This promises to be a modern love story about how people have the power to unexpectedly transform each other’s lives.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl and Veronica’s business is threatened while Jughead and Charles continue their investigation as another videotape is released.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The survivors are blindsided by a tribal council that could cause some tenuous alliances to finally crumble.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining six contestants take the stage tonight as the competition gets stiffer.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Abigail forms a friendship with a new recruit and asks Raelle to help him save a life while Anacostia digs deeper into Scylla’s past.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team struggles to survive an ambush by enemy forces as they work to extract a key link to a new terrorist threat.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The SWAT team pursues a Bonnie and Clyde-like couple when the duo goes on the run, hunting for a set of rare chest pieces worth millions while Hondo and Darryl get a surprise visit from Darryl’s ex-girlfriend.