What’s On Tonight: ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Is Back And Weirder Than Ever

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two returns with Laszlo and Nadja testing out a new familiar — hello Haley Joel Osment — and Guillermo struggling with the truth about his family’s legacy. The vampires employ the help of a necromancer before holding a seance to get rid of their pesky ghost infestation.
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Choi risks his life to save a child while Dr. Crockett’s past comes back to haunt him.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin revives a school tradition by hosting a variety show but his planned performance of Hedwig and the Angry Inch pits him against Riverdale High’s faculty.
Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The castaways are treated to heartfelt messages from their loved ones before a wild tribal council sends another survivor to the Edge of Extinction.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam and Erica offer up an original production when William Penn cannot secure the rights to a well-known spring musical to stage.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The show delivers its sing-along episode with songs picked from memorable season three performances.
Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB takes on the role of substitute principal as Glascott recovers from surgery bu he needs Lainey’s help dealing with a group of mean girls at school.
American Housewife (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Katie gives Anna-Kat some advice in standing up to Taylor while Oliver feels left out after Greg fails to invite him to the Historical Guild’s latest reenactment.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide goes overboard to help when one of the units own gets injured on a call.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Tally uncovers a shocking truth that will change the future of the unit while Abigail struggles under her family’s expectations.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A mysterious death leads the Drew Crew to new leads on the Aglaeca curse.
LEGO Masters (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — In the final challenge of the season, the two remaining duos go head-to-head as they create their most epic master builds yet.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Poppy and the rest help Sharon as she goes into labor without Ron.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Atwater runs into an officer from his past while infiltrating a gun-trafficking ring.