What’s On Tonight: ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Is Back And Weirder Than Ever

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two returns with Laszlo and Nadja testing out a new familiar — hello Haley Joel Osment — and Guillermo struggling with the truth about his family’s legacy. The vampires employ the help of a necromancer before holding a seance to get rid of their pesky ghost infestation.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Choi risks his life to save a child while Dr. Crockett’s past comes back to haunt him.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Kevin revives a school tradition by hosting a variety show but his planned performance of Hedwig and the Angry Inch pits him against Riverdale High’s faculty.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The castaways are treated to heartfelt messages from their loved ones before a wild tribal council sends another survivor to the Edge of Extinction.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam and Erica offer up an original production when William Penn cannot secure the rights to a well-known spring musical to stage.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The show delivers its sing-along episode with songs picked from memorable season three performances.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — CB takes on the role of substitute principal as Glascott recovers from surgery bu he needs Lainey’s help dealing with a group of mean girls at school.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Katie gives Anna-Kat some advice in standing up to Taylor while Oliver feels left out after Greg fails to invite him to the Historical Guild’s latest reenactment.