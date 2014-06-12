What’s On Tonight: Why Can’t ‘Party Down South’ Be ‘Party Down’?

Adventure Time (Cartoon, 7 p.m.) — This show is on Thursday now, for some reason. It’s still great.
Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — I’d respect a game show with Tim Gunn, Tiffani Thiessen, Jeff Probst, Leslie Bibb, Poppy Montgomery, and David Alan Grier a lot more if the episode wasn’t called “Don’t Be Gunn Shy.” (You’re right, I wouldn’t.)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (AMC, 8 p.m.) — It’s Chevy Chase Night on AMC with Caddyshack following Vacation. I assume it’s a mistake Cops & Robbersons isn’t on next.
NBA Finals (ABC, 9 p.m.) — The Spurs are up. But you know that, so here’s a Party Down GIF:
Party Down South (CMT, 10 p.m.) — I am still furious every time I see “Party Down” on my DVR guide, and it turns out to be Party Down South. It should be illegal for terrible TV shows to start with the same word as amazing TV shows. THANKS OBAMA.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10 p.m.) — RON SWANSON ALERT.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Paul Morrissey on Letterman; Chris Rock on Fallon; Robert Pattinson and Pablo Schreiber on Kimmel; Greg Proops on Ferguson; Gerard Butler and Tony Shalhoub on Meyers; Eric McCormack, on Conan; Christopher Walken on Stewart; and James Webb on Colbert.
Regis is on Letterman too. Show some respect for your elders.
Are we having fun yet? :(
I ALWAYS do a double-take on PDS in the listings.
Also kept seeing Those Who Kill (US) as Those Who Kill Us.
EVERYTIME. It gets me EVERYTIME
Once again, no mention of Maron. Kurp’d
HGTV’s Curb Appeal isn’t Curb Your Enthusiasm
I know I’m a terrible person, but I love party down south. I accept your hatred and shitty comments.
Love is a strong word but I have seen it more than once and didn’t die.
Is the party down movie still happening?
Sigh. I wish.
Last Comic Standing is on. I loved it so much back in the day, but now that its back I’m just kinda meh on the whole thing. I don’t know if that’s because Roseanne and a Wayans is involved or what…
Its cause Greg Giraldo is dead.
Just a little tidbit to those of you who love me. I just got a job at a Catering company that works in Southern California. It is NOTHING like Party Down, and to be honest I’m sort of glad…those Bowties and horrible people to serve, I couldn’t stand it.
John Kurp, I doubt that Obama had ANYTHING to do with the title of a show! GEEEZ! CMT has had a LOT of Southern titles come out.
Oops, sorry, meant Josh Kurp!