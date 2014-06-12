What’s On Tonight: Why Can’t ‘Party Down South’ Be ‘Party Down’?

Adventure Time (Cartoon, 7 p.m.) — This show is on Thursday now, for some reason. It’s still great.

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, 8 p.m.) — I’d respect a game show with Tim Gunn, Tiffani Thiessen, Jeff Probst, Leslie Bibb, Poppy Montgomery, and David Alan Grier a lot more if the episode wasn’t called “Don’t Be Gunn Shy.” (You’re right, I wouldn’t.)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (AMC, 8 p.m.) — It’s Chevy Chase Night on AMC with Caddyshack following Vacation. I assume it’s a mistake Cops & Robbersons isn’t on next.

NBA Finals (ABC, 9 p.m.) — The Spurs are up. But you know that, so here’s a Party Down GIF:

Party Down South (CMT, 10 p.m.) — I am still furious every time I see “Party Down” on my DVR guide, and it turns out to be Party Down South. It should be illegal for terrible TV shows to start with the same word as amazing TV shows. THANKS OBAMA.

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10 p.m.) — RON SWANSON ALERT.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Paul Morrissey on Letterman; Chris Rock on Fallon; Robert Pattinson and Pablo Schreiber on Kimmel; Greg Proops on Ferguson; Gerard Butler and Tony Shalhoub on Meyers; Eric McCormack, on Conan; Christopher Walken on Stewart; and James Webb on Colbert.