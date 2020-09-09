If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Woke (Hulu series) — This show is the comedy series that Lamorne Morris (and the rest of us) deserves with a little bit of everything. It’s surreal, it’s funny, it’s serious, it’s got talking toast and trashcans, and it’s in good hands with director Maurice “Mo” Marable. The quest to “keep it light” never felt so real as Keef (based upon the life and work of artist Keith Knight) experiences a rude awakening and transformation to follow.

The Social Dilemma (Netflix film) — The sprawling consequences of social-media dependence come to a head in this documentary that examines what we tweet, like, and share. Are social media platforms a lifeline or a way to reprogram civilization? That’s one of the many questions confronted by director Jeff Orlowski.

So Much Love to Give Film (Netflix film) — The best of both soap-opera worlds doesn’t turn out so hot for a prestigious physician who’s living a double life with two wives. Monday-Thursday with one, and Friday-Sunday with the other? I’m not sure which one of these ladies has the better deal, honestly. Free weekends away from one’s (obnoxious) spouse might actually be a relationship goal.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix series) — Move over Marie Kondo, you’ve got company. Master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin take on closets of their celebrity clients, including Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Jordana Brewster. I would be willing to bet that Neil’s got the coolest closet.

The 100: (CW, 8:00pm) — Back from hiatus, the sci-fi series picks up with Clarke’s plans derailed by the red sun.

Coroner: (CW, 9:00pm) — Detective McAvoy faces off with the brotherhood of blue while Jenny’s digging into an officer-involved shooting.

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon: Kevin Hart, Josh Charles, Chika

Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Christie, Gregory Porter

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cleese, Glenn Howerton