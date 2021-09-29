The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — At the very least, it’s worth tuning into this reimagining to see whether the different perspective (from the Fred Savage-starring original show) will be a successful one or, well, not so much. Savage is executive producing and (sometimes) directing here, and the focus here is on an African-American family and their home base in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates as the adult version of Dean (played as a 12-year-old by Elisha “EJ” Williams), who’s not only going through the usual tween ordeals but also the experience of being part of a Southern Black family that’s, of course, navigating vastly different circumstances than the franchise’s white O.G. family. This week, Dean experiences heartbreak and betrayal for the first time, and the grown-ups take their empathy in the wrong direction, which Dean might use to his advantage.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Alice’s imaginary musical fantasy world takes center stage, all while attempting to make the Coopers the portrait of happiness again, but mom has different ideas.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm) — Archer and the gang are attempting to dispense with their enemies, all while a stranger and a scavenger hunt are pivotal elements.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FXX, 10:00pm) — Deadly conspiracies that have been building for decades swoop in on college students who are taking a camping trip. Never go camping, man.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — Awkwafina’s semi-autobiographical series is deep into its second season, in which she gazes into the future with starry eyes.

The Chestnut Man (Netflix series) — This Danish psychological-thriller series (from The Killing‘s creator) finds its roots in Nordic noir. The story follows police (within a Copenhagen suburb) who discover a brutal murder, which is accompanies by (bizarrely enough) a small figure rendered with chestnuts. That accessory leads to the possibility of a serial killer at hand, which all might be tied to a politician’s daughter’s fate.

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix film) — A young immigrant woman takes up residence in an American boarding house, which turns out to be a much more terrible deal than it seems. The low price arrives with disturbed tenants and nightmares for all and echoes from the basement, and soon enough, she realizes that the house is evil and a living nightmare, all where screams go unnoticed, including her own.

Sounds Like Love (Netflix film) — This fluffy movie presents a fashion assistant who’s attempting to get over a devastating blow to the heart, all while the man in question keeps surfacing in her life, to screw things up while her best friends are going through similar ordeals. Can they all get their sh*t together? Let’s hope.