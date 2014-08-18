What’s On Tonight: Wondering What Tom Arnold’s Been Up To? Now We Know.

#What's On Tonight
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.18.14

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Bear swaps out Channing Tatum for Tom Arnold, which is like going from National Lampoon’s Animal House to National Lampoon’s Golf Punks.

NFL Preseason Football (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — The Browns head to Washington to play the Voldemort of team names, the Redskins.

What’s Killing Our Bees? (Science, 9 p.m.) — Not Nicolas Cage.

Dallas (TNT, 9 p.m.) — Midseason premiere. I have nothing to add, other than I hate the term “midseason premiere.”

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Barbie turns to his father for help contacting Julia but realizes he may not be trustworthy, and I continue to laugh that there’s a male protagonist named Barbie.

Doctor Who: The Ultimate Time Lord (BBC America, 10 p.m.) — The new series of Doctor Who begins soon, so BBC America is airing an entire week of all things Twelfth Doctor. I’m guessing they won’t spend much time talking about Jenna Coleman quitting

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Bruce Willis and the Gaslight Anthem on Letterman; Bill Cosby, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Robyn on Fallon; Josh Groban, Nathan Fielder, and Jenny Lewis on Conan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSrunning wild with bear gryllsTOM ARNOLDWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP