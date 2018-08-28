What’s On Tonight: ‘Wrecked’ Stages The Ultimate Battle Of Wits

TBS

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Jess wakes up with no memory of the past decade so it’s up to Todd to help spark her memory. Elsewhere, Declan and Steve face off in a battle of wits.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Just movin’ along to the quarterfinals tonight.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – A besotted bachelor gets a rude awakening when his girlfriend hooks up with another dude on the island while a misguided suitor decides to leave paradise, leaving four men to compete for the love of the only remaining single woman on the island.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – No, this musical game show is not “new” this week but the series did get a season three pick up, which means we’re currently living in the timeline in which Beat Shazam runs longer than Marvel’s Agent Carter, and that’s difficult to process. You know who’s not having a hard time with all of this? Jamie Foxx. Dude’s playing beach volleyball with Leo DiCaprio and filming Oscar-bait with Michael B. Jordan. Whatever devil he’s sold his soul to, Foxx got a damn good deal.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Talon and Janzo are faced with more questions when they finally meet the mysterious colipsum suppliers while Gwynn takes decisive action against Wythers that puts a strain on her relationship with Garret.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza reconsiders her career options as the company undergoes some jarring changes, and Kelsey gets some surprising news.

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The Maker first compete in a Faster Craft where they’re tasked with sculpting a working light fixture from objects found in nature. Later, they’re asked to bring the indoors out by taking an ordinary backyard shed and transforming it into a personal space.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Segura, Marcus King Band