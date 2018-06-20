Paramount

Yellowstone (Paramount, 9 p.m.) – Kevin Costner returns to his cowboy roots in this open-range drama that follows the Dutton family, a group of ranchers with a large parcel of land and an even bigger list of enemies. Costner plays the family patriarch, a stoic man whose toughness has caused his adult children to forge their own paths (for better or worse) and whose ruthlessness knows no bounds.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 20 chefs take a field trip to the famous Anheuser Busch brewery to craft a beer-infused lunch for 100 employees, who will then vote on which team’s dish is best. The losing team then heads back into the kitchen for a banana pie challenge that will send one cook packing.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Gabi and Josh are a full-fledged couple, but the honeymoon period is cut short when Elliot and Yolanda worry about how the dynamics will change now that Gabi is “lady of the house.” The two try to spend more time at Gabi’s apartment instead, but Josh is quickly horrified by how much of a slob his lady love is.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Gordon Ramsay visits an old Cajun restaurant in the heart of New Orleans whose head cook and manager are in desperate need of a wake-up call.

The Expanse (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Drummer and Ashford find themselves in a perilous predicament with no chance of escape as the Rocinante crew fight for their own survival, and Naomi reunites with her true family.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Vincent, Marcel, and Josh have a big job on their hands trying to clean up the city while fighting a group of purist vamps intent on starting a war. Meanwhile, Hope tries to reunite her family, but she’s not prepared for the consequences when the Mikaelsons get back together.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Ariel professes her love to Max in the E.R. while Willis investigates what happened to his brother’s Army unit after a member died from mysterious causes.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Kate looks into the shady dealings of her refugee casework while Snyder goes back to work and Will helps Broussard and Amy with a Resistance operation.

Reverie (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alexis’ former partner pops up to warn Mara about the potentially-fatal side effects of Reverie.

Six (HIST, 10:00 p.m.) – Gina and Michael mull over an enticing offer from the Prince as Caulder meets a fellow soldier in rehab that helps him work through his issues.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Nick Kroll, Evangeline Lilly, Ne-Yo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Robert Pattinson, Pete Davidson, Brockhampton

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Trevor Noah, Liza Koshy, Two Feet

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Mike Myers, Alison Brie, Kacey Musgraves

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Damian Lewis, Ruth Wilson, Chris Pratt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dan Reynolds