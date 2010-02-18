WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: YOU KNOW, STUFF

LA Ink (TLC) — Winter premiere (show’s been on hiatus since October). Kat von D is basically the Painted Lady at the state fair, yet she doesn’t even crack the Top 50 of TLC’s Biggest Freaks.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — As a challenge to myself, and to make sure I wasn’t being unfair to the show, I forced myself to watch the last 25 minutes of this last week. I won’t make that mistake again. Holy crap this show sucks out loud. It is every bit the saccharine mini-chick flick I always call it.
Burn Notice (USA) — A “burn notice” is what I send you after I call your mom a whore in a new and inventive way.
Archer (FX) — “I’ll scrape all your mishaps into a pile and knit a onesie for it.”
Important Things with Demetri Martin (Comedy Central) — I haven’t said much about the new season so far, and it’s kind of a crime that I didn’t do a post about Bruce the Funny Dog. If you didn’t see the skit when it aired, watch it below.
No, a “burn notice” is what the doctor sends everyone who slept with your mom, along with a week’s supply of Valtrex.
That video made me pee my pants so now I have to go home.
“Burn Otis” is what happens when someone sets fire to the Mayberry Sheriff’s Office
A “Burr Notice” is what the cheesy weatherman is predicting for the Mortheast this weekend.
Mortheast?! Yikes, self. Yikes.
Immigrants listen to the raps and shoot all the jobs.
Archer rules.
Alright enough of that. Lets talk about Kat Von D’s cleavage. Thats the kind of conversation i expect from this website and Ill be damned if I dont get it!
I vote yay for cleavage pics. Who is with me!!!??!?!?
Glad but not surprised to hear that you like Archer too Ufford.
“Her adam’s apple looks like she swallowed a rubix cube” is now my goto phrase for pointing out trannies.
Let us not forget the timeless classic “you’re so gay, you sneeze glitter”. Archer>everything in the universe.
@dubate:
“Just the tip! Just the tip!”
Shit. This show is gonna get canceled huh?
I get the feeling that the show is too awesome not tbe
I know the girl in that sketch. Her dad is a very rich farmer in Kentucky where I grew up. Does that make me famous?
Banner Pic: Morrisey’s eyes follow me wherever I go.
I also vote “vay” for Kat’s cleavage….and all other cleavage, for that matter.
Malory is my new role model. God, she is awesome.
Bruce Campbell just did a CSI:Miami sunglasses-and-bad-pun gag on Burn Notice. Suck it, Caruso!
And another! YEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH!
Kat von D is basically a not-fat Brody Dalle.