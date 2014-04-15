What’s On Tonight: You Seriously, Seriously Need To Watch FX’s ‘Fargo’

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — I realize with all the ads on the site today for Fargo that this may sound disingenuous, but trust me: Fargo is gonna blow the elastic out of your socks. It’s good, and no: It’s not a remake, and no: It’s not the same characters, but yes: It is produced (and partially written by) Ethan and Joel Coen, and yes: It has the exact same tone and vibe as the movie. It. Is. F**king. Fantastic.
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — I realize I’m a little late to this, but I’ve recently become incredibly enamored with this show. Schumer is smart, filthy, funny, and knowing, and I am digging the hell out of her show.
Marvel Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 9 p.m.) — NEW TIME SLOT WARNING. I think they’re running a repeat at 8 p.m., and moving the new episode to 9, hoping to capitalize on the AWESOME episode last week. In tonight’s episode, Col. Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) pursues Coulson’s team as they begin to uncover SHIELD’s darkest secrets.
New Girl/Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Winston passed the police test, and Nick and Jess try and hide their break-up from the rest of the house. On The Mindy Project, Mindy decides to think like a man.
About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Damnit last week’s episode WAS kinda OK, and Minnie Driver for the first time ever was not totally annoying. I’m in for another week. Stupid show.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Jim Rash is on Ferguson, Nathan Fillion is on Conan, and everything else is in reruns.
Fargo is a mini-series right? One season and done?
Everything I have read is a 10 episodes limited series. Nothing definitive about it being only 1 season.
I think that “limited series” leaves the door open for more seasons or seasons with a different cast if it does really well. I doubt we would ever see more than 2-3 even though.
FX basically said if it’s successful ratings wise and the showrunner is up for it, they’ll make more.
@dissident If its on FX, we all know its gonna be the balls anyway. I hope youre right.
I think its the same series concept as True Detective. One season, one story, new cast. I like it because with the brevity nothing is off the table.
We saw Amy live 2 weeks ago and she is unbelievable live.
“Awesome” is a strong word for Agents of SHIELD. Last week’s episode didn’t suck. It was competently made and had a genuinely good twist. It was good TV. It was only awesome by comparison with early Agents of SHIELD.
That said, if it stays that good, I will be very happy.
I have to agree. I am past the point of giving a shit about these characters. They have completely ruined them for me with the dumpster fire that was the first half of the season. Unless the warming glow pounds me over the head that I should be watching it, I think I will pass.
Eh, you’re better off. Last week was the first time the show was even remotely interesting, but I’m afraid that the show won’t have the balls to actually commit to the plot twist.
I’ve never found Minnie Driver annoying. I don’t even know what you could be referring to. She’s great in Goodwill Hunting and even better in Grosse Point Blank.
I’ve never gotten why people have a problem with her either.
They made fun of her on Family Guy once. That’s all the internet needs sometimes.
Is Fargo watch-able if you haven’t seen the movie? Asking for a friend.
Well considering it says right there in the description at the top of the post that it really has nothing to do with the plot of the movie…. I’d say yes.
For sure.
It is a Dustin post though, so can you really believe it to be factually correct?
@Doctor Professor – touche
BRING BACK MATT
@MikeBedlam: There is no excuse for not seeing the movie. None whatsoever.
Goddammit, son. Where you deprived as a kid,
Did your daddy smell of the lamp?
Sorry man. They don’t let us KSK’ers cross over very often. They said something about a blood moon.
I’d love AoS more if they focused more on the espionage aspect. Think Homeland if it were just Saul and Quinn doing spy shit.
Everywhere I’ve read has said that the Coen Bros. had absolutely nothing to do with this new miniseries besides giving it their blessing, which basically landed them the EP credits. They won’t; even do interview promoting it.
That was what it looked like originally, but they are writing for it now. I don’t think they directed any episodes though. They aren’t promoting it, because they don’t really do much promotion for their films anyway. They aren’t the kinds of filmmakers that talk about their work.
Where have you seen that? All the reviews/write ups I’ve read today have said not only do the Coens have absolutely nothing to do with it but that Noah Hawley also wrote every episode like that True Detective fella.
imdb (I know, not the most trusted source) says they were involved with writing 3 episodes. A few months ago I saw somewhere (I can’t remember where) that they had come on to do some writing and make sure the tone remains similar to the film.
On The Mindy Project, Mindy decides to think like a man
======================
Over/Under mention of Steve Harvey’s book
Early reports are that the first episode of Fargo isn’t great, but the show really picks up steam as it goes.
I really want to love Fargo but I REALLY hate Colin Hanks. Hopefully he makes out with the wood chipper in the first five minutes tonight.
He doesn’t. He’s getting pretty rave reviews for his performance with his female partner whose name escapes me.
So far, Fargo is fantastic.
all 700 commercials during Fargo were awesome
It felt like a cover band playing “Fargo” at times.
A little discord but they were singing the same song note for note. I’m going to give it it’s day in court because I liked the actors and I liked the potential menace.
Billy Bob was damn rock solid.
And it had a decent amount of blood.
Which works for me.
Real good then.
I’ll watch Fargo on the condition that Dustin doesnt do the recaps. Agreed?
I thought Fargo was excellent. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Bizarre/intense Billy Bob is the best Billy Bob, and he was intensely bizarre in this. Based on the previews for the rest of the season, it looks like it might become a little more of a chase/thriller, but it still seems pretty solid. Plus Bob Odenkirk in yet another combover and fake mustache.