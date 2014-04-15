What’s On Tonight: You Seriously, Seriously Need To Watch FX’s ‘Fargo’

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — I realize with all the ads on the site today for Fargo that this may sound disingenuous, but trust me: Fargo is gonna blow the elastic out of your socks. It’s good, and no: It’s not a remake, and no: It’s not the same characters, but yes: It is produced (and partially written by) Ethan and Joel Coen, and yes: It has the exact same tone and vibe as the movie. It. Is. F**king. Fantastic.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — I realize I’m a little late to this, but I’ve recently become incredibly enamored with this show. Schumer is smart, filthy, funny, and knowing, and I am digging the hell out of her show.

Marvel Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 9 p.m.) — NEW TIME SLOT WARNING. I think they’re running a repeat at 8 p.m., and moving the new episode to 9, hoping to capitalize on the AWESOME episode last week. In tonight’s episode, Col. Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) pursues Coulson’s team as they begin to uncover SHIELD’s darkest secrets.

New Girl/Mindy Project (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Winston passed the police test, and Nick and Jess try and hide their break-up from the rest of the house. On The Mindy Project, Mindy decides to think like a man.

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Damnit last week’s episode WAS kinda OK, and Minnie Driver for the first time ever was not totally annoying. I’m in for another week. Stupid show.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Jim Rash is on Ferguson, Nathan Fillion is on Conan, and everything else is in reruns.