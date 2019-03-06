FXX

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Edgar and Lindsay plan the most epic Sunday Funday yet, a joint bachelor/bachelorette party bus-ride to Las Vegas complete with a handful of Gretchen and Jimmy’s most random acquaintances.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The auditions continue in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Louisville, and Los Angeles.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with Ramsay revamping to LA eateries, Social and M’Dears Bakery & Bistro, both suffering under tensions that have been brewing between the owners and the staff for years.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jughead struggles to maintain control over the Serpents as Betty sets out to protect one of her own from The Farm and Veronica looks for a way out from under the heels of Hiram and Gladys.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Two castaways must work together to survive the “Edge of Extinction” while the rest of the players compete for immunity.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer wants no part of his father’s return and Billy confronts him about their tumultuous past.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Kady goes to the market and returns with a revolutionary mindset while Zelda has a nervous breakdown and Penny gets a promotion.

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — A gang war erupts during a lockdown enforced by Lin over the deaths of Chico and Yukio. Not everyone gets out alive.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team heads to Prague where Will is tasked with seducing the grieving widow of a shipping tycoon in order to gain access to a list of criminal clients but Frankie seriously doubts his ability to charm the lady.

Documentary Now! (IFC, 11:00 p.m.) — Cate Blanchett guest stars in a satire of the art world that has an ending you have to see to believe.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chris Pratt, Gemma Chan, David Gray

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Willie Geist, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Allison Janney, Samuel L. Jackson, the Jonas Brothers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Russian Scandal: The Creme de la Kremlin III

Conan: Rachel Feinstein