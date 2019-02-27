What’s On Tonight: ‘You’re The Worst’ Goes On A Weekend Getaway

FXX

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Paul, Vernon, and Becca enjoy a weekend getaway and choose to use the restful vacation to air all their dirty laundry.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker’s feud continues to strain relationships at the hospital while Manning and Natalie continue to grow apart.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Cheryl causes tension in her relationship with Toni when she sends the Serpents a message as Veronica struggles to pull Hiram out of the drug dealing business, and Betty worries about Alice’s commitment to The Farm.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly’s new cookbook causes problems with the Frentas as Erica, Barry, and Adam use a visit from their naive Russian cousin to make life easier around the house.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with the three remaining finalists competing for the golden mask and revealing their true identities.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey tries to convince two students to conform to the school’s dress code while CB encourages them to express themselves through their fashion choices.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — With playoffs and mid-terms looming, Spencer makes a few shocking discoveries about his father.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — An emergency call puts Casey’s life in danger while the rest of the firehouse gears up for a performance evaluation.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam and Mitch recruit reinforcements when Lily has her first period.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Quentin and Julia help Darth Eliot decode some hieroglyphics as Margo drinks alpaca milk and Alice finds a leak.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Miggy tries to throw an epic rager to convince himself he’s still young after baby Jack begins to walk but, of course, things go south.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — When the team begins investigation a prolific serial killer, Voight’s “no politics” rule is challenged.

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Marcus comes clean about Chester’s death to Saya.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — The firm rallies behind Harvey when Hardman targets him.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Adam Carolla, Lauren Cohan, Mana

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jessica Chastain, Patton Oswalt, Gary Clark Jr.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tyler Perry, Christina Hendricks, Astrid S., Jon Epcar

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Angie Thomas

Conan: Cedric the Entertainer