Zero (Netflix series) — This new Italian original series illuminates the power of invisibility with a new kind of superhero (a modern hero), who discovers his powers while hoping to save his suburb outside of Milan. In the process, the shy teen must at least wear a hero’s clothing while discovering the power of friendship and love.

Kung Fu (CW, 8:00pm) — A mid-twenties Chinese-American woman, takes a life-changing journey to an isolated Chinese monastery after dropping out of college. Upon her return, she must banish crime and corruption in her hometown with her newfound martial arts skills and Shaolin values, all in the name of justice. This week, Nick and Henry follow a lead to search for Zhilan, and Althea’s not having fun with her past while Jin and Mei-Li are squabbling.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Nancy’s on Moonstone Island and digging in on a hunch with Ace and Amanda stepping in to help when Gil can’t do his thing. Elsewhere, Nick is questioning Nancy’s behavior.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin coping with his fracturing family while Gustavo’s looking at a new path, and Teddy’s got a tough decision to make.

In case you missed these picks from last Wednesday:

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix film) — This chilling true-crime documentary film follows a mother’s search for both justice and revenge after her daughter (24-year-old Crystal Theobald) is killed. The mother uses MySpace to investigate the crime, and there’s immense fallout for multiple families as a result.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix series) — Jamie Foxx is now playing a dad, y’all. He’s doing full-time duties for a teenage daughter while juggling business ownership and some semblance of a personal life. Good luck, Jamie Foxx, because life is total chaos, so you might as well embrace that face. The series also stars Kyla-Drew (as the lucky daughter who gets to laugh at dad), David Alan Grier, and Porscha Coleman.

The Circle: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The social-media-focused reality show continues with plenty of shade, twists, shade, turn, and more twists. This season, eight fresh contestants will attempt to figure out who is catfishing and who is real. My goodness, this looks dizzying and maybe a little bit depressing, but people can’t stop watching, so maybe you’ll get sucked in, too? Good luck.