Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 8:00pm) — The Jane Levy-starring, offbeat musical series isn’t shying away from the tough issues, and tonight, the show explores racial bias in the tech industry as Simon grapples with his own future at SPRQ Point. It promises to be an unflinching look at the issue from a series that’s best known for lighthearted dives into, say, couples communication with the help of Frank Sinata and Boyz II Men tunes.

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, 8:00pm) — Tony Shalhoub and Christopher Meloni get down with their own respective immigrant roots, probably with a few surprises.

Mixed-Ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — One of Paul’s students might soon be living with his family, and Rainbow’s got a crush that could turn into trouble.

Black-Ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — Bow struggles to mentor others after becoming the first Black woman partner at her hospital.

Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:00pm) — The “Debutante Slayings” have Malcolm and Ainsley racing against time, and Malcolm is starting to wonder about Ainsley’s true motive.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW, 8:00pm) — A young girl hangs out with mom at her workplace, which just happens to be a morgue, so say hello to ghosts.

Trickster (CW, 9:00pm) — Jared can barely cope with the knowledge that he’s a Trickster, which carries grievous implications for the future.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Wanda Sykes, Lucas Hedges, Waxahatchee

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — John Oliver, Ingrid Andress

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, LaKeith Stanfield, Joy Oladokun

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Elle Fanning, Sabrina Carpenter

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Casey Affleck, Anthony Atamanuik

In case you missed these recent picks:

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu) — The seemingly unending saga of mega pop star Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship is only one focus of this docuseries that aims to do a deep-dive, retrospective view on how Spears’ life and career has also been shaped by public perception and the press. It’s been a long twelve years for Britney under her father’s financial thumb, and that followed a few years of public chaos, which I’m sure you will never forget. Her fans rally in this series for her “freedom,” given that Britney has vowed not to work again until she can make her own decisions again.

Fake Famous (HBO Documentary, 9:00pm) — Veteran journalist Nick Bilton’s a first time director here while journeying into the bizarre world of Los Angeles-based social media influencers who are jacking up their own followings in illicit ways, including armies of bots and purchases of fake followers. Look out for the costs of this immersive lifestyle to come roaring in from the sidelines.