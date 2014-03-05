What’s On Tonight: ‘The Americans’ Get A Distress Signal, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Takes On Hazing

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight on The Americans, Philip deals with the fallout from the last operation and Elizabeth gets a mysterious distress signal. SPOILER ALERT: The mystery is that she was DEAD ALL ALONG. It’s the hot trend these days.

Modern Family/Suburgatory (ABC, 8:30-9:30 p.m.) – Aisha Tyler and Will Sasso guest star on tonight’s Modern Family. It’ll be a fun little test to see if you’ve watched enough Archer that Aisha Tyler’s voice doesn’t sound right coming out of her actual, non-cartoon face.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – From TV Guide: “Back on the island, Oliver, Slade and Sara prepare to take over the freighter from Ivo, and Sara urges Oliver to kill Ivo. Although he feels guilty about it, Oliver agrees to do it.” I suppose killing him would make it easier to take it over from him. I mean, he can’t even argue that way. Good work, Sara.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The SVUs — this is what I call the detectives on the show, fyi — investigate a hazing complaint by a recruit against a New York City college football team. I am sure the show will handle the subject matter with its trademark subtlety and grace.

Workaholics/Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00-11:00 p.m.) – Okay, watch these shows, definitely, and do it twice if you want, but also consider going back and pounding through Season 2 of Kroll Show at some point. It airs on Tuesdays, which isn’t tonight, but what with all the technology and lasers and satellites these days you can probably figure out how to watch it anyway. It’s gotten really good. The running “Pawnsylvania” bit from last night ate me up. The first part is posted below. A+ work on the proper use of the word “jawn.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Ricky Gervais on Kimmel; Annette Bening and Norman Reedus on Fallon; Ice-T and Coco, Nick Kroll, and Rick Ross on Meyers (still sounds weird to say that); Tom Selleck and Carrie Brownstein on Letterman; Carson Kressley and Lena Headey on Ferguson; and Jeff Goldblum and Angie Harmon on Conan.