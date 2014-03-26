What’s On Tonight: ‘Broad City’ Season Finale And ‘Psych’ Series Finale

Workaholics/Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00-11:00 p.m.) – In the Broad City first season finale, executive producer Amy Poehler guest stars as Abbi and Ilana celebrate Abbi’s birthday at a fancy restaurant — see below for a preview. (And don’t fret, it’s coming back for a second season!) On Workaholics, a free massage chair becomes the guys’ new obsession.
The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – “Philip and Elizabeth are assigned a new handler. Meanwhile, Stan searches for a missing scientist.” I know this is one of the best shows that I’m not watching yet, and need to get caught up STAT.
The Soup (E!, 10:00 p.m.) – If Joel McHale doesn’t make fun of Nick Cannon in whiteface we riot. But I think I have faith in him.
Psych (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Series finale. Shawn, Gus and Juliet say goodbye with one last case.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00p.m.) Is anybody actually still watching this? The Pritchetts plan a Las Vegas trip, while Claire tries to recover her gambling losses from years ago; Phil auditions for a secret society of magicians; Cameron opts for a friend’s bachelor party instead of a day at the spa with Mitchell. Sounds like nothing much has changed.
Doll & Em (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) – I’ve been hearing really good things about this. Peep Show fans might recognize the female lead opposite Emily Moritmer as Mark and Jez’s neighbor Toni’s sister Paula.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Kimmel; Scarlett Johansson on Ferguson; Peter Dinklage on Letterman; Bill Cosby on Fallon; Timothy Olyphant on Meyers and Rosario Dawson and Hannibal Buress on Conan.
There’s gonna come a day where I will catch up on this season of The Americans and Rick and Morty.
No wonder we don’t get gif recaps of Rick and Morty. Get on it, Chet.
I’m sure having Archer and Rick and Morty back to back is great for those of you not editing Archer GIFs on a timetable. For me it’s a bit problematic.
You get a lifetime pass for starting the Banshee gif recap.
With the bump in the already great animation, the gifs must be especially challenging. this season.
“Is anybody actually still watching this?”
Yes. I don’t miss an episode. I know it’s cool to hate Modern Family, but I like it. It’s a fun show.
I watch every episode. It’s usually my favorite episode of TV of the week. Every character is great (except Alex most of the time) and while there is very little original about the plots, it keeps me laughing throughout.
I actually just started watching Modern Family not too long ago (a bit late to the party, i’m aware), so I’m not sure if I count. But like the new episodes as well.
I can’t stand dumb questions like that. Yes, millions and millions of people still watch that wildly successful show.
Manny is most definitely not “great.”
I wouldn’t say it makes me laugh much anymore, but it’s still amusing and easy to watch. That said, Manny is the goddamn worst.
Every character on Modern Family is pretty cool
Gotta admit that i enjoyed the tight orchestration of tonight’s episode even if it was well-worn and sitcom-y . Anyway, Shaving Butler will be the name of my new thrash jazz band
The show has become a live action version of Family Guy. Minus the fighting chicken of course. Most episodes don’t have much of a plot. Just stuff happening.
I watched an episode of modern family once and it didn’t find it funny. I do however know people that watch it and like it. Doesn’t matter to me to me one bit.
I love me some Community Parks and Rec and Brooklyn nine-nine, but i hate the OMG WHY WOULD YOU EVER WATCH “Modern family/Big Bang Theory????” snobbery that comes with that territory. I don’t care for either, but there are in fact people who enjoy watching Big Bang or Modern Family. More Power to ’em. Just watch what you like, why would it ever matter to me.
I, too, am guilty of not watching The Americans after berating my friends* for not watching it last season. FOR SHAME!
*haha, I have no friends.
I’m gonna miss Psych. A lot.
Me too, man. I could always rely on that show for some good laughs. Shawn and Gus had such great comedic chemistry.
It’s never been a show that I got hyped about, but I ALWAYS enjoyed it and never missed an episode. It’s definitely run it’s course, but it’s been fun.
@The Deposed Knave of Bel-Air Exactly. It’s not the best show in the world, but it was consistently enjoyable and Shawn and Gus are the best friends on TV in my opinion.
Psych is a solid B show. Was never that bad, and when it was on its game it was hard to beat as an hour long comedy.
Well put Duchess, that’s perfect.
Me too. Duchess said it best. Sometimes there were misses, but it was consistently good for a long time.
Finally getting Billy Zane and Val Kilmer on the show was a great send off. Too Bad Emilio was never able to do the show.
He knew, that I knew, he wasn’t telling the truth…
But I’ll miss it. Psych and Burn Notice are gone. Sigh
And although you wouldn’t recognize her as such, Dolly Wells is the bandaged-up girl from the fantastic IT Crowd dinner party episode. (she’s also in another ep as an entirely different character)
Rosario Dawson AND Hannibal Burress. Damn, almost makes me want to watch Conan. But I’ll wait for their interviews to be posted here tomorrow.
man i just cannot stand Workaholics anymore. it’s good for a chuckle here and there, but its so juvenile. theyve got the Dane Cook disease where they just say things in funny voices and make up words that dudes are supposed to repeat to their college buddies.
Sorry, Peeps. It’s exactly what I see.
Goodbye Psych. I now officially have no reason to ever turn on USA.
But what about suits?
I can’t get over the doucheyness of the commercials
Sirens is not bad. Plus, the girl is hot.
I mean I love Peep Show but that’s a pretty obscure character
Jeez, that’s a lot of good talk show guests and good regular TV. I should check out Doll & Em soon, but there may not be time tonight.
I watch Modern Family its awesome
goodbye psych, one of the best shows ever