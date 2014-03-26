What’s On Tonight: ‘Broad City’ Season Finale And ‘Psych’ Series Finale

Workaholics/Broad City (Comedy Central, 10:00-11:00 p.m.) – In the Broad City first season finale, executive producer Amy Poehler guest stars as Abbi and Ilana celebrate Abbi’s birthday at a fancy restaurant — see below for a preview. (And don’t fret, it’s coming back for a second season!) On Workaholics, a free massage chair becomes the guys’ new obsession.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – “Philip and Elizabeth are assigned a new handler. Meanwhile, Stan searches for a missing scientist.” I know this is one of the best shows that I’m not watching yet, and need to get caught up STAT.

The Soup (E!, 10:00 p.m.) – If Joel McHale doesn’t make fun of Nick Cannon in whiteface we riot. But I think I have faith in him.

Psych (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Series finale. Shawn, Gus and Juliet say goodbye with one last case.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00p.m.) Is anybody actually still watching this? The Pritchetts plan a Las Vegas trip, while Claire tries to recover her gambling losses from years ago; Phil auditions for a secret society of magicians; Cameron opts for a friend’s bachelor party instead of a day at the spa with Mitchell. Sounds like nothing much has changed.

Doll & Em (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) – I’ve been hearing really good things about this. Peep Show fans might recognize the female lead opposite Emily Moritmer as Mark and Jez’s neighbor Toni’s sister Paula.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Kimmel; Scarlett Johansson on Ferguson; Peter Dinklage on Letterman; Bill Cosby on Fallon; Timothy Olyphant on Meyers and Rosario Dawson and Hannibal Buress on Conan.