What's On Tonight: All The Cool Kids Are Dressing Like James Spader For Halloween

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Still waiting for someone to combine James Spader’s Pretty in Park hair with James Spader’s The Blacklist outfit for Halloween. I have a feeling I’ll be waiting awhile longer.
World Series: Game 5 (Fox, 7:30 p.m.) — GO NEITHER TEAM! ESPN also has Seahawks vs. Rams.
How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Marshall tries to delete a text message before Lily sees it. Ah, yes, the 21st century’s answer to “hiding the answering machine tape from unwanted ears.”
2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — “Caroline buys a new bedding set for Max and gives the old one to charity, not realizing it has sentimental value.” Ew.
Mom (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Just when I’ve kind of, sort of started feeling terrible about myself for liking you, Mom, you invite Justin Long back. This is grounds for emancipation.
The Pete Holmes Show (TBS, 12 a.m.) — Series premiere. He’s not for everyone, but if you enjoy frequent podcaster Pete Holmes, as I do, you’ll probably love his new talk show. Kumail Nanjiani is his first guest.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Charles Barkley and Lindsey Vonn on Letterman; Adam Levine, Ali Wentworth, and Elvis Costello on Leno; Dax Shepard on Kimmel; Katey Sagal on Ferguson; Hugh Laurie and Celine Dion on Fallon; Steven Wright on Conan; Nick Offerman on Stewart; and Orlando Bloom on Colbert.
i miss Sleepy Hollow already.
Ditto.
Yep, fucking baseball. No one cares about you, you scored less viewers than Giants Vikings an abysmal game if I ever saw one.
Why isn’t Nick Offerman on The Daily Show leading those listing ?
I’m liking The Blacklist. It’s not something I watch right away, but I’m always happy to find it on my DVR at some point during the week when I’ve run low on things to watch.
And I’m not sure I like Pete Holmes… His latest batch of skits online have been pretty good in premise and solid in (most) execution, but he always brings the skit off the rails with some ridiculously stupid (or cheap) series of jokes. The Batman vs Superman skit comes to mind. Dunno if I’ll end up giving his show a chance. Knowing the track record of original shows on TBS, most likely not.
Hey, I don’t think it’s been mentioned here yet, but @midnight is pretty good, and the guests tonight are Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, and Doug Benson.
I generally loathe chris hardwick but i watched it against my better judgment.
Turns out it was pretty good, though almost entirely because of the guests he gets. But he keeps things moving and doesn’t inject his mostly shitty self into it, so he’s tolerable.
I actually agree on this… He knowingly pokes fun at himself in the show for being an insufrable host of shows that talk about other tv shows. But I feel this kind of allows him to be himself more… Just something happens when comedians are around other comedians.
I like Pete Holmes but Kumail is increasingly wearing thin with me.
In the past 6 months or so he seems to be vying for the position as this generation’s Andy Kindler, essentially just an asshole who fancies his strict opinions on comedy and pop culture as gospel when really he’s just picking fights with fellow comedians for no reason at all.
When he got into it with Marc Maron on Doug Loves Movies i just chalked it up to a mutual beef, I mean Marc (as great as he is) certainly has a history of contention. But then Kumail came back and was shitty towards Jimmy Pardo of all people and on Marc’s next appearance he got along perfectly well with everyone. So clearly the problem is Kumail who’s just a smug prick.
Yeah, I’ve kinda gotten that impression from his appearances on Harmontown as well. Guy seems to be the typical mean nerd. Although I do like him when he’s just trying to be funny and not trying to shit on anyone’s tastes or passive-aggressively pick fights with other podcast hosts.
I thought I was the only one that felt this way about that dude. He’s acted like a petulant jerk on multiple Doug Loves Movies with the Marc Maron one being particularly noteworthy. Is his standup any good?
I think Chelsea Peretti is also supposed to be on the Pete Holmes Show; if not tonight, then later this week.
