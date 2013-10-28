What's On Tonight: All The Cool Kids Are Dressing Like James Spader For Halloween

10.28.13

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — Still waiting for someone to combine James Spader’s Pretty in Park hair with James Spader’s The Blacklist outfit for Halloween. I have a feeling I’ll be waiting awhile longer.

World Series: Game 5 (Fox, 7:30 p.m.) — GO NEITHER TEAM! ESPN also has Seahawks vs. Rams.

How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Marshall tries to delete a text message before Lily sees it. Ah, yes, the 21st century’s answer to “hiding the answering machine tape from unwanted ears.”

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — “Caroline buys a new bedding set for Max and gives the old one to charity, not realizing it has sentimental value.” Ew.

Mom (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Just when I’ve kind of, sort of started feeling terrible about myself for liking you, Mom, you invite Justin Long back. This is grounds for emancipation.

The Pete Holmes Show (TBS, 12 a.m.) — Series premiere. He’s not for everyone, but if you enjoy frequent podcaster Pete Holmes, as I do, you’ll probably love his new talk show. Kumail Nanjiani is his first guest.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Charles Barkley and Lindsey Vonn on Letterman; Adam Levine, Ali Wentworth, and Elvis Costello on Leno; Dax Shepard on Kimmel; Katey Sagal on Ferguson; Hugh Laurie and Celine Dion on Fallon; Steven Wright on Conan; Nick Offerman on Stewart; and Orlando Bloom on Colbert.

