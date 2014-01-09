What’s On Tonight: ‘Parks And Recreation’ Follows ‘Community,’ And All Is Right

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Dean Pelton is on the case: he’s looking for the monster who’s been dropping coins down the back of people’s pants. I’m not naming names, but DENTAL PLAN LISA NEEDS BRACES.
Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — It’s Parks 100th episode! Celebrate with the return of Andy.
Spoils of Babylon (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. This parody of a mini-series looks insane and great and stars Tobey Maguire, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Carey Mulligan, Michael Sheen, and Jessica Alba. Yes, please.
Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Sherlock and Watson investigate the mafia’s connections to a dead body in a barrel, which is almost as good as a body stuffed in a trunk or closet that goes missing.
Eagleheart (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — “Circumstances change.” OK.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Anderson Cooper and Bobby Moynihan on Letterman; Leslie Mann and David Koechner on Leno; Kristen Wiig and Nick Kroll on Kimmel; Patton Oswalt on Ferguson; Wanda Sykes, F. Murray Abraham, Parquet Courts, and Sharon Jones on Fallon; Mark Wahlberg and Kathryn Hahn on Conan; Scarlett Johansson on Stewart; and Jeff Skoll on Colbert.
Eagleheart has slowly become my favorite comedy on TV.
“Triple-length debut / swan song… with lyrics filled with cool porcupine imagery.”
Indeed sir.
Let me regale you a tale from my college days. The Gophers had just won the NCAA hockey title, students were rioting on campus, and I was just hanging out with friends drinking a beer in a liquor store parking lot on campus. We hear a bunch of glass break and notice that someone had just whipped a brick through the glass door. A crowd of people rushes in for free booze.
For whatever reason it prompted me to randomly call out “DENTAL PLAN!” and somewhere, magically amongst the chaos, came back “LISA NEEDS BRACES!”
And how do neglect to mention that Val Kilmer is also in Spoils of Babylon as well? For shame.
I remember these riots very well. And I believe it was Val U Liquor in Stadium Village. That’s all I got, just got excited for a moment.
Dinkytown Wine n’ Spirits! But I wouldn’t doubt some smash and grab happened at both. I got indirectly maced when we won the 2nd title, and my buddy got shot with a beanbag and lost a kidney. Memories!
Community and Parks & Rec together is what this country needs right now.
I really miss the Community,Parks and Rec, The Office, and Outsourced Thursday night comedy block.
Combining that with FX’s lineup and Thursday’s were easily the best of TV. Now it’s just sadness and terrible football games.
Don’t you mean Community, Parks, The Office, and 30 Rock?
@dissident. That was perfection.
@dissident: YES. Who the hell watched Outsourced?
I really miss the Community,Parks and Rec, The Office, and Outsourced Thursday night comedy block.
In the same way I really miss Thanksgiving dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and weapons-grade anthrax.
I didn’t mind Outsourced when It’s Always Sunny was also in a new season. You sit down at 8, watch until 9:30, and then there’s a half hour to get shit together for the next day and grab a snack before it’s FX time.
@Otto – Perfect
everyone here hated outsourced??? I thought it had potential. too many dark people?
No, too many white people writing racist caricatures of dark people.
I think 30 Rock was gone for a bit and they inserted Outsourced.
How long is Spoils of Babylon tonight? It is airing in 4 1-hour chunks in a row. I’m guessing 2 or 3 of those are encores, but the title of the episode is “The Foundling/The War Within”. Is that 2 episodes that are an hour each or 1 episode in two parts that lasts an hour?
I just want to adjust my DVR accordingly but can’t find the correct answer anywhere. All four hours are titled “The Foundling/The War Within” so I’m not too sure how this is really airing.
Lenny, you old grandfather.
…did anybody else’s Parks & Rec mess up recording? I have like 20 minutes of Community and then 10 minutes of P&R.
Community was really good tonight
And the random Ben Folds cameo was weird. Not sure if everyone caught that…
It’s so good to see such great shows back on air