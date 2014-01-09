What’s On Tonight: ‘Parks And Recreation’ Follows ‘Community,’ And All Is Right

Community (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Dean Pelton is on the case: he’s looking for the monster who’s been dropping coins down the back of people’s pants. I’m not naming names, but DENTAL PLAN LISA NEEDS BRACES.

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — It’s Parks 100th episode! Celebrate with the return of Andy.

Spoils of Babylon (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. This parody of a mini-series looks insane and great and stars Tobey Maguire, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Carey Mulligan, Michael Sheen, and Jessica Alba. Yes, please.

Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Sherlock and Watson investigate the mafia’s connections to a dead body in a barrel, which is almost as good as a body stuffed in a trunk or closet that goes missing.

Eagleheart (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — “Circumstances change.” OK.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Anderson Cooper and Bobby Moynihan on Letterman; Leslie Mann and David Koechner on Leno; Kristen Wiig and Nick Kroll on Kimmel; Patton Oswalt on Ferguson; Wanda Sykes, F. Murray Abraham, Parquet Courts, and Sharon Jones on Fallon; Mark Wahlberg and Kathryn Hahn on Conan; Scarlett Johansson on Stewart; and Jeff Skoll on Colbert.

