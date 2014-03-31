What's On Tonight: How Ted Met The Mother

How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Series finale. Miss complaining about you already.
Friends with Better Live (CBS, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. It follows six friends at different stages of their lives, including James Van Der Beek as a bachelor and the newly engaged Brooklyn Decker. Early reviews are…not kind. “It’s actually not a bad strategy that Friends With Better Lives is employing: Make your first episode so gratingly awful that as the series progresses, you have nowhere to go but up.” Yeesh.
The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — “Red and the team search for a life insurance claim adjuster who talks people into becoming contract killers.” That’s as smart as a farmer who also owns a glue factory.
Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) — Part one of a two-part episode, in which the gang are the guests of Gustavo Calderon (Fred Armisen) and his wife Juliana (Lauren Cohan). He likes Cherlene; she loves Sterling.
Chozen (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — Chozen goes head-to-head with Phantasm at the summer’s biggest music festival. I wonder if they’ll be booked for Pawnee’s Unity Festival, too?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Cobie Smulders on Letterman; Chris Evans on Fallon; Mindy Kaling and Jim Jefferies on Kimmel; Drew Carey, Carl Reiner, and Joan Jett on Ferguson; Kevin Bacon on Meyers; Adam Sandler and Tig Notaro on Conan; Peter Dinklage on Stewart; and Biz Stone on Colbert.
What’s NOT on tonight? A new Rick and Morty. Guess we’ll have to wait until next week.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
I saw episode 9 yesterday… I’m not sure what they’re up to though. Can’t say enough great things about this show.
Well that’s the worst thing I’ve heard all day.
Loving that show. That DMX bit at the end of the last episode cracked me up far more than it had a right to.
Why don’t you also do Arsenio, Chelsea and Homles?
choozen gives a bad name to rappers and gays. really bad.
Took me long enough to get on the Rick & Morty bandwagon, but well worth it. I’ve only caught 4 episodes but all were great!
I know it’s not popular to say, but it’s so unexpected from Adult Swim. YEH I said it!
Friends With Better Lives will be dead in the water. There’s no way that people are going to be in the mood for that show after the HIMYM finale. Terrible time to debut that show.
Does this mean Cobie Smulders can appear on Agent’s of Shield now?
lets hope. She would have been free of HIMYM for a while now.
“It’s actually not a bad strategy that Friends With Better Lives is employing: Make your first episode so gratingly awful that as the series progresses, you have nowhere to go but up.”
Hey, it worked for Super Fun Night.
Probably….maybe. I don’t know. Did it? Does anyone know?
So, are we discussing the HIMYM finale here?
If we are, may I be the first to say: “Blech”
Really it seems to me that we are in Part 4 of this Colombian adventure in Archer since this arc is heavily serialized.