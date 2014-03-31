What's On Tonight: How Ted Met The Mother

How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — Series finale. Miss complaining about you already.

Friends with Better Live (CBS, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. It follows six friends at different stages of their lives, including James Van Der Beek as a bachelor and the newly engaged Brooklyn Decker. Early reviews are…not kind. “It’s actually not a bad strategy that Friends With Better Lives is employing: Make your first episode so gratingly awful that as the series progresses, you have nowhere to go but up.” Yeesh.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — “Red and the team search for a life insurance claim adjuster who talks people into becoming contract killers.” That’s as smart as a farmer who also owns a glue factory.

Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) — Part one of a two-part episode, in which the gang are the guests of Gustavo Calderon (Fred Armisen) and his wife Juliana (Lauren Cohan). He likes Cherlene; she loves Sterling.

Chozen (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — Chozen goes head-to-head with Phantasm at the summer’s biggest music festival. I wonder if they’ll be booked for Pawnee’s Unity Festival, too?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Cobie Smulders on Letterman; Chris Evans on Fallon; Mindy Kaling and Jim Jefferies on Kimmel; Drew Carey, Carl Reiner, and Joan Jett on Ferguson; Kevin Bacon on Meyers; Adam Sandler and Tig Notaro on Conan; Peter Dinklage on Stewart; and Biz Stone on Colbert.

