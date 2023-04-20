When you really think about it, Wheel Of Fortune is the hardest game show on the air. Sure, for Jeopardy! you have to study for years, pass a bunch of tests, and learn how to pronounce words properly. But with Wheel, you need to know exactly how much of your own personal body strength to use in order to spin the titular wheel, and that is no easy task. Not only that, but you also need to know enough about the alphabet and lead some small talk with Pat Sajak, which some would consider the hardest game of all.

But one recent contestant seems to have cracked the code. His name is Dirk Kappel, and he created his own at-home wheel in order to practice for his time on the game show.”I probably had too much time on my hands, and I built a wheel close to this size and practiced and played games in the garage,” the contestant joked. He even took it a step further and made his own little skit of himself buying a letter in order to prepare himself for the big moment:

Did this help him win? No. He did walk away with nearly $15k though, so maybe that will cover the materials he got to make the wheel in question.

On the other hand, Sajak wasn’t impressed with the homemade wheel, jokingly responding, “You owe us $1,200, by the way.” Keep in mind, the Wheel is no longer a celebrity to Sajak, instead, it’s more of a disgruntled coworker he’s been stuck with for years. He’s probably so sick and tired of talking about the wheel. Let him host Jeopardy! for a week just so he can put things in perspective! He needs a break.

