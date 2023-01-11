Both Jeopardy! and Wheel Of Fortune continue to be staples of the game show universe, and while the former has shown that replacing a legendary (and late) host isn’t ideal, sometimes it’s necessary, and it works. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have successfully carried on the torch of Alex Trebek, and that franchise will continue with multiple spinoffs already on the air or in the works. Whereas Wheel viewers may have received a bit of recent scare. Vanna White recently declared that she couldn’t imagine how the show could continue if either she or Pat Sajak retired, which means, maybe, that the thought was in her head? No, let’s not think that way.

For the time being, it’s enough to know that Pat Sajak could be twerked upon for many more years. Deadline reports that ABC has reupped both series for another five years, atop the 30+ years that both shows have already existed. Here’s the good news:

Deadline understands that it has renewed both shows, which are the two-most watched shows in syndication, for five years through the 2027-2028 season. This will take Wheel of Fortune through its 45th season and Jeopardy! through its 44th season. It comes five years after its last big increase was announced, which saw ABC beat Fox to keep hold of both shows for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons after Fox came in with a rival bid.

What’s the bad news, you might ask? As of now, there isn’t any on this subject. Unless someone threatens to never bring Snoop Dogg back onto Wheel Of Fortune, in which case, there would be no sunshine in this world. Someone get him on there for an annual run, please.

(Via Deadline)