When Are Our Favorite Shows Returning?!?

I know we’ve been not-so-subtly complaining about the lack of TV news this week, but that’s only because we’re so close to the season premieres of “Justified,” “Archer,” and many of our other favorite TV shows — including “Mad Men,” some 500-plus days after “Tomorrowland.” And inevitable new favorites, too, like “Are You There, Chelsea?” and the exclamation point-less “Rob.” It’s tough to get excited about Ryan Murphy telling people to re-watch “American Horror Story” when you know Emmy Rossum doing body shots is right around the corner.
You can check out the full list of returning series after the jump, but for the crowd who only cares about when “Eastbound & Down” and other WG-approved shows are going to be back (I feel like this guy), here’s an abridged version, sorted by network:
ABC: “Happy Endings”/“Modern Family”/”Suburgatory” (Jan. 4)
NBC: “SNL” (Jan. 7), “30 Rock”/“Parks and Recreation”/“The Office”/”Up All Night” (Jan. 12)
CBS: “How I Met Your Mother” (Jan. 2)
FOX: “The Simpsons” (Jan. 8), “Fringe” (Jan. 13), “New Girl” (Jan. 17), “Bob’s Burgers” (Mar. 11)
FX: “Justified” (Jan. 17), “Archer” (Jan. 19)
AMC: “The Walking Dead” (Feb. 12), “Mad Men” (March)
HBO: “Eastbound and Down” (Feb. 19)
Showtime: “Californication”/”Shameless” (Jan. 8)
New shows worth checking out: FOX’s “Alcatraz” (Jan. 16), HBO’s “Angry Boys” (Jan. 1) and “Luck” (Jan. 29), Showtime’s “House of Lies” (Jan. 8) and “Inside Comedy” (Jan. 26), and FX’s “Unsupervised” (Jan. 19). And, of course, “Game of Thrones” (April), meaning: Pete Campbell vs. Joffrey Baratheon. Who you got?
JANUARY
Sunday, January 1
8:00 Mob Wives (VH1)
9:00 Mama Drama (VH1)
9:00 Rachael vs. Guy Celebrity Cook-Off (Food)
10:00 Angry Boys (HBO)
Monday, January 2
8:00 The Bachelor (ABC)
8:00 Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
8:00 Pretty Little Liars (ABC Family)
8:00 How I Met Your Mother (CBS)
8:30 2 Broke Girls (CBS)
9:00 The Lying Game (ABC Family)
9:00 Hoarders (A&E)
9:00 Two and a Half Men (CBS)
9:30 Mike & Molly (CBS)
10:00 It’s a Brad, Brad World (Bravo)
10:00 Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
10:00 Intervention (A&E)
10:00 Wife Swap (ABC)
Tuesday, January 3
8:00 The Biggest Loser (NBC)
8:00 Switched at Birth (ABC Family)
8:00 NCIS (CBS)
8:30 Work It (ABC)
9:00 Jane by Design (ABC Family)
9:00 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
10:00 Body of Proof (ABC)
10:00 Jamie’s American Road Trip (BBCA)
10:00 Parenthood (NBC)
10:00 Unforgettable (CBS)
Wednesday, January 4
8:00 The Middle (ABC)
8:30 Suburgatory (ABC)
9:00 Dog the Bounty Hunter (A&E)
9:00 Modern Family (ABC)
9:00 Nova (PBS)
9:30 Happy Endings (ABC)
10:00 Steven Seagal: Lawman (A&E)
10:00 Revenge (ABC)
Thursday, January 5
8:00 The Vampire Diaries (CW)
8:00 Wipeout (ABC)
9:00 The Secret Circle (CW)
9:00 Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime)
9:00 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
10:00 24 Hour Catwalk (Lifetime)
10:00 Jersey Shore (MTV)
10:00 Private Practice (ABC)
12:00 Delocated! (Adult Swim)
Friday, January 6
8:00 Nikita (CW)
8:00 A Gifted Man (CBS)
9:00 Supernatural (CW)
9:00 CSI: NY (CBS)
10:00 Merlin (Syfy)
10:00 Portlandia (IFC)
10:00 Blue Bloods (CBS)
Saturday, January 7
8:00 COPS (FOX)
11:30 Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show (BBCA)
Sunday, January 8
8:00 The Simpsons (FOX)
8:00 Once Upon a Time (ABC)
8:30 The Cleveland Show (FOX)
9:00 Family Guy (FOX)
9:00 The Firm (NBC)
9:00 Shameless (Showtime)
9:00 Desperate Housewives (ABC)
9:00 The Good Wife (CBS)
9:30 American Dad (FOX)
10:00 House of Lies (Showtime)
10:00 Cajun Pawn Stars (History)
10:00 CSI: Miami (CBS)
10:00 Pan Am (ABC)
10:30 Californication (Showtime)
Monday, January 9
9:00 First Week In (Discovery)
10:00 Castle (ABC)
10:00 Caged (MTV)
Tuesday, January 10
10:00 The Game (BET)
10:30 Let’s Stay Together (BET)
Wednesday, January 11
8:00 One Tree Hill (CW)
8:00 Whitney (NBC)
8:30 Are You There, Chelsea? (NBC)
9:00 People’s Choice Awards (CBS)
9:00 Ghost Hunters (Syfy)
10:00 Face Off (Syfy)
10:00 Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Thursday, January 12
8:00 30 Rock (NBC)
8:00 The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
8:30 Rob (CBS)
8:30 Parks & Recreation (NBC)
9:00 The Finder (FOX)
9:00 The Office (NBC)
9:00 Person of Interest (CBS)
9:30 Up All Night (NBC)
10:00 The Mentalist (CBS)
Friday, January 13
8:00 Kitchen Nightmares (FOX)
9:00 Fringe (FOX)
9:00 Grimm (NBC)
10:00 Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
Saturday, January 14
9:00 Miss America Pageant (ABC)
Sunday, January 15
8:00 Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
8:00 Undercover Boss (CBS)
8:30 Napoleon Dynamite (FOX)
9:00 Leverage (TNT)
Monday, January 16
8:00 Gossip Girl (CW)
8:00 Alcatraz (FOX)
9:00 Being Human (Syfy)
9:30 Betty White’s Off Their Rockers (NBC)
10:00 Lost Girl (Syfy)
Tuesday, January 17
8:00 Glee (FOX)
8:00 90210 (CW)
9:00 Remodeled (CW)
9:00 New Girl (FOX)
9:30 Raising Hope (FOX)
10:00 Southland (TNT)
10:00 Justified (FX)
10:00 White Collar (USA)
Wednesday, January 18
8:00 American Idol (FOX)
9:00 Criminal Minds (CBS)
9:00 Remodeled (CW)
9:00 Mistresses (BBCA)
10:00 CSI (CBS)
10:00 Royal Pains (USA)
Thursday, January 19
10:00 Archer (FX)
10:30 Unsupervised (FX)
Friday, January 20
8:00 Shark Tank (ABC)
9:00 Primetime (ABC)
9:30 On Freddie Roach (HBO)
Sunday, January 22
8:00 American Idol (FOX)
Monday, January 23
8:00 House (FOX)
9:00 Hart of Dixie (CW)
Wednesday, January 25
9:00 Touch (FOX)
Thursday, January 26
10:00 Fat Chef (Food)
11:00 Inside Comedy (Showtime)
Friday, January 27
10:00 Spartacus: Vengeance (Starz)
Tuesday, January 31
9:00 Ringer (CW)
10:00 Tosh.0 (Comedy)
10:30 Key & Peele (Comedy)
FEBRUARY
Thursday, February 2
11:00 I Just Want My Pants Back (MTV)
Friday, February 3
8:00 Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC)
Sunday, February 5
10:00 The Voice (NBC)
12:00 Mary Shelley’s Frankenhole (Adult Swim)
Monday, February 6
10:00 Smash (NBC)
Tuesday, February 7
9:00 The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)
9:00 The River (ABC)
Sunday, February 12
9:00 The Apprentice (NBC)
9:00 The Walking Dead (AMC)
10:00 Secret Stash (AMC)
Sunday, February 19
12:00 Tight Bros (Adult Swim)
Wednesday, February 22
9:00 Ghost Hunters International (Syfy)
Sunday, February 26
8:30 Academy Awards (ABC)
MARCH
Tuesday, March 6
8:30 Breaking In (FOX)
9:00 Fashion Star (NBC)
Wednesday, March 7
10:00 Monster Man (Syfy)
Sunday, March 11
8:30 Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
Wednesday. March 14
10:00 South Park (Comedy)
Thursday, March 15
12:00 Eagleheart (Adult Swim)
Saturday, March 31
11:30 Peep Show (BBCA)
*ctrl-F ‘Venture Bros’*
*weeps*
:[
I did the EXACT same thing. I’m man enough not to shed tears though. Like Shore Leave, I’ll be calling you a sissy now.
Yeah, I love that show but this waiting business is the worst. At least we’re getting two seasons and another 1 hr. special.
I must have missed Community on that list because IT’S COMING BACK, RIGHT?
*sobs into Greendale Human Being costume*
At least we have a solid date on Whitney and Are you there its me old slut! I for one…. nope. no, can’t do it.
*stares longingly at shotgun*
*ctrl+F “community”*
*find this comment*
*weeps*
Emmy Rossum not Emily. She is more that a nice platform for body shits. SHe also has a name and a spectacular bottom
body shits are huge in Germany.
Yea but you have to go to Thailand for the good stuff
Oh, thank god the draught is almost over! I’m running out of DVR’d and On Demand reruns.
I have high hopes for “Angry Boys,” because “Summer Heights High” is one of my favorite things ever.
agreed on Angry Boys and Summer Heights High
We Can Be Heroes is on HBO OnDemand and definitely worth it if you haven’t caught it yet. Can’t wait for Angry Boys.
Any word on when Workaholics returns?
From what I’ve heard, workaholics will be back in May, fully torqued.
tight butt hole
Fun Fact: Blake had to have spinal surgery after her jumped off the roof of his house onto a beer pong table during a night of partying. I didn’t even know they lived in Florida/Ohio.
Nothing goes right when you hang out with Tyler, The Child.
So glad Walking Dead is coming back so soon, can’t wait to watch everyone stand around doing nothing!
Also sitting doing nothing, as well as possibly a bit of driving for nothing.
And a shit-ton of laundry.
For the savvy internet summoners:
* Angry Boys has already been aired on Australian TV and is available you know where.
* Same thing about Peep Show (isn’t David Mitchell just the youngest lovable curmudgeon?)
* The first episodes of Shameless (US) and Californication have already been leaked
* The House of Lies pilot has been out there at least a week
The guy behind Angry Boys, Chris Lilley, absolutely deserves to be a household name.
Ouch, specifics.
* Peep Show’s latest season, season 7.
* First episodes of the new seasons of Shameless (season 2) and Californication (Season 5).
On a recent flight on Frontier Airlines, they played the Alcatraz pilot on each flight (4 flights total). I don’t think i can watch that show anymore.
Nice. As football dies down, shows have to come back on the air. Ain’t that America?
Wait wait wait — Work It didn’t make it above the jump? What’s going on here?? DG must be planning a separate post just about that show’s premiere.