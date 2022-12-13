When Are The 2023 Golden Globes Awards?

Remember the Golden Globes? This year’s edition did things a little differently than usual: After a massive backlash against, among other things, the lack of diversity of its members, NBC refused to air the awards show. So instead of a live broadcast with lots of stars, they just tweeted it out. (It was still chaotic, because it was the Golden Globes.) But this year, after a hefty reworking to address criticisms, they’re back. But when?

As per the Globes’ own website, the show is back on, airing on both NBC as well as their streamer, Peacock, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, starting at 8pm EST.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is working hard to get back in viewers’ good graces, hiring comic Jerrod Carmichael to host. The last time the show went on, in January 2021, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler served as emcees. Before that came what may still be the last stint by professional insult comic Ricky Gervais, who seemed genuinely nonplussed to be there.

The nominations for the next Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and they included lots of familiar faces. On the TV end, there was Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, and Only Murders in the Building, among others. On the movie side, a lot of love was foisted upon The Banshees of Ineshirin, featuring some career high work from stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (who were both nominated, albeit not in the same category, so they won’t have to duke it out for real).

Anyway, welcome back, the Golden Globes, and see ya on January 10.