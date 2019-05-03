Everything We Know About USA Network’s ‘Suits’ Spin-Off, ‘Pearson’

USA Network

It’s been nearly three years now since Gina Torres was written out of USA Network’s Suits, and nearly two years since the network announced that her character, Jessica Pearson, would be getting her own spinoff. In the intervening years, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce), and Rachel Zane (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex) have also left the series (and the latter of whom is currently experiencing drama more befitting another USA Network series, Royal Pains), only to be replaced by Dule Hill and Katherin Heigl.

With the parent series embarking on its ninth and final season, USA Network has finally decided to launch the first season of the spin-off, Pearson. Here’s the trailer: