The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo revealed the season 4 premiere date at the world premiere of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thunderbolts* (she co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Pearson).

It’s been nearly 10 months since The Bear season 3 ended with a “motherf*cker” of a finale. When will we learn what The Chicago Tribune thinks of Carmy, Syd, and Richie’s hard work at The Bear?

When Is The Bear Season 4 Release Date?

“June 15,” she told Brazilian outlet Omelete. “June 15 here, but I think June 15 everywhere.” When asked what can we expect in the new season, Calo replied, “It’s beautiful. There’s a lot of joy this season, and I think you’re going to be happy.” FX has not confirmed the release date.

Last month, FX released a sneak peek at season 4. In the “coming soon” sizzle reel, Sydney (played by Ayo Edebiri) asks, “Why can’t we put everything that we have into everything that we can?” She also says, “Sometimes I feel like your work family, is like part of your family-family.” The brief footage also has nicotine gum fanatic Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) telling an unknown someone, “There’s probably one really true thing: you’re never alone.”

If The Bear needs any new needle drops, Matty Matheson’s hardcore band Pig Pen is waiting.