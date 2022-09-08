When Does Season Four Of ‘Atlanta’ Come Back?

Atlanta has already made waves this year after it returned for its long-awaited third season. Season two of the acclaimed series dropped in 2018, so there was a lot of catching up to do with our favorite Atlanta residents.

The third season brought some new hurdles for the crew. Fans got to see their favorite characters globe-trotting as Paper Boi embarked on a European tour, with Earn, Darius, and Vanessa tagging along for the ride. They have a few loose ends to tie up in the fourth and final season: will Vanessa and Earn get back together to raise their daughter? Will Paper Boi make it big? What happened to that stale baguette?!

Even though the third season ended this past spring, Donald Glover confirmed last year that the show was filming seasons three and four back to back and that four would be the final season of the instant cult classic show. So, even though the series is coming to its conclusion, it’s sooner than you might think!

The final 10 episodes will begin airing on September 15th on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The fourth season will feature the core crew making their way back to Atlanta, where things are “normal” but not normal normal, you know? Fans can expect some callbacks to the past three seasons, plus (hopefully!) a satisfying conclusion to the series.