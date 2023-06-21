When Will ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Be On Hulu?

Prepare your thirst accordingly because FX’s The Bear is almost back, baby. The series will imminently arrive on Hulu as well, where it will be streamable in binge form. Some shows are simply better that way due to momentum, and The Bear is one of them. And I’m happy that the series recognizes that strength, which is actually rarer than it should be these days.

When can you catch up again with Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto? On June 22 at 3:00am EST and 12:00am PST. Get ready for a fairly quick guest star arrival with many more to come. The Original Beef of Chicagoland will eventually be revamped as The Bear, which brings even more symbolism than the hints that we received in Season 1. And get ready for a few episodes that match the anxiety level of “The Review,” which was the penultimate episode in Season 1 and the point where Ritchie got stabbed in the butt.

He deserved this, yes? And perhaps Marcus will be able to enjoy his donut-making time and much more this year. Sydney must one day rule the world, and fingers crossed that we’ll see a return of both Jon Bernthal and Joel McHale in their guest roles. Get ready to be stressed the hell out and love every moment of it.

The Bear will officially be back on June 22.