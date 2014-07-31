Where Does ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Rank In The History Of TV Salary Disputes?

Yesterday we told you about season eight of The Big Bang Theory being delayed because certain members of the cast are holding out for some Friends-esque money (apparently Johnny Galecki still thinks he’s in the later seasons of Roseanne, after the Conners win the lottery). CBS is praying things turn out like they did for ABC with Modern Family, and not ABC with Three’s Company. Confused as to what I’m referring to? Well, read on to learn about some of the most notorious cast salary disputes in TV history.
1. Modern Family
Modern Family is the second biggest sitcom on TV, and I don’t mean Sofia Vergara’s breasts (sorry). It also has a huge cast (and I don’t mean Sofia…), which is good news for BuzzFeed quizzes asking which character are you but bad news for ABC. They have to pay a lot of people a lot of money — specifically, after a holdout that delayed the start of season four, $150,000 per episode for Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Sofia Vergara (and a little bit more for Ed O’Neill), up from the $65,000/per they were earning. I won’t say how much the kids are making. You already hate Manny enough — no need to pile on.
2. Friends
In season one, the cast of Friends were making $22,500 per episode. How quaint. The bigger the show became, the higher they wanted their salaries to be, and Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and some guy demanded more moola many times. It happened in 1996 and again in 2000, when Entertainment Weekly reported, “This season, each actor earned $125,000 per episode. For next fall, insiders report, they’re pushing for as much as $800,000 per show, plus back pay for this season’s 24 shows.” Things worked out well for the Central Perk gang: they each got $1 million/episode for the final season. So THAT’S how Monica could afford her apartment.
3. The Sopranos
There was a lot of behind the scenes ugliness between The Sopranos cast and crew and HBO (including one anonymous It’s Not TV source calling a certain Boss a “greedy pig”), some of which you can read about here. But let’s focus on something James Gandolfini once did during a holdout, as told by Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri, to the New York Post.
I worked with him quite a bit, especially toward the end of the series, and we were all very good friends. He was a really generous guy. Jim had a bit of a contract dispute on Season 4, and when the season started, he called each of us into his trailer and gave 15 or 16 of us $33,333 apiece, and all he said was, “Thanks for sticking by me.” There are a lot of TV stars who made a lot more money than Jim who never did that. (Via)
That’s a lot of gabagool.
4. The Simpsons
In 2009, Yeardley Smith told the Guardian that voicing Lisa Simpson is “the best job ever.” No kidding: she’s earned $55 million from the gig. Fox has feuded with the voice cast of The Simpsons over how much they’re worth many times, including in 2004 (when they skipped a bunch of table reads to increase their salaries from $125,000 per episode to about $360,000 — it worked), 2008 (up to $440,000), and most recently in 2011, when Fox threatened to end the show if budgets weren’t slashed. After a few tense months, things turned out okily-dokily (for Fox, at least): “The Hollywood Reporter said the cast had now taken a pay cut of about 30% and would not be getting a share of the back-end profits. However, that wages slash still means they will each receive an average of $300,000 for every episode.”
5. The X-Files
Whenever someone asks me if they should bother watching The X-Files, I say they should, minus the last couple of seasons. Basically, once Mulder bolts, so should you. Before season seven, David Duchovny filed a lawsuit against 20th Century Fox, claiming, in short, that they screwed him out of a lot of money. The lawsuit was eventually resolved, with Duchovny pulling in a cool $20 million, but tensions between the actor and studio continued to heat up, and he left the show in season eight. No offense, T-1000, but you’re no Mulder.
6. Three’s Company
Three’s Company was a huge hit, and it’s not hard to see why:
Suzanne Somers knew she was the true star of the ensemble, and for the fifth season, she demanded a pay raise from $30,000 per episode to $150,000, plus a cut of the show’s profits. When ABC refused, she went on strike. Sort of. Somers still appeared on the show, but only for about 60 seconds during tags; she also refused to film her scenes on the same day as the rest of the cast. At season’s end, Jenilee Harrison replaced Somers, who went on to star in the infamously terrible She’s the Sheriff.
7. Dallas
During the spring and summer of 1980, while the rest of the world was asking “Who shot J.R.?” Larry Hagman was demanding more money from CBS. He was the show’s breakout star, and he used that as a bargaining chip: “If you’ve got a chance to make it…then make it! Frankly I don’t think anyone is worth that kind of money. I think it’s ridiculous except that’s the way it is. I would be a fool not to take advantage of it.” Hagman refused to film any new episodes without a new contract, which after not appearing at work for over a week, he got to the tune of $100,000 per episode and royalties from J.R. merchandise.
8. The West Wing
Rob Lowe LITERALLY made the worst mistake of his career (give or take a Snow White routine at the Oscars) when he left The West Wing in season four. Lowe was apparently peeved when co-star Martin Sheen “received a hefty salary boost to $300,000 per episode” and other key members of the cast “had their salaries doubled to about $70,000 per episode after they teamed up and walked off the set for several days.” Meanwhile, Lowe was still making what he did in season one, $75,000, and after a standoff with Warner Bros., he bolted, saying, “As much as it hurts to admit it, it has been increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn on The West Wing.”
At least he found time to work on his banjo skillz.
If Threes Compny is as great as Big Bang Theory then how come its not on teevee no more huh? answer that! dindt think so,,, ha yer so dum
YOUR A NAZI! TYPICAL LIBERAL. OBUMMER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Before things get too hot in here, I would just like to add “OBAMA HITLER LOL.”
Sopranos isn’t even on HBO anymore??!?!11?!! How can you compare a great funny show like Big Bang Theory to has-been shows that have like 1/100th the neilson rating? smh this cite is awful
I’m missing the awful citation…
Oh wait, you’re just an idiot – carry on.
@TimWhatleyDDS it’s ok.. S.O.S. is parodying the BigBangers strawman arguments
@Duchess @TimWhatleyDDS
Hooray – got one!
DDS stand for dumb dip shit? :P
I like it when that one nerd wears his Green Lantern shirt, so they should get all the moneys they can.
I like it when the foriner nerd does things that are all forin. I’m always like, come on Hodgy, don’t be so forin! Speak American! But he just keeps on bein all forin. It’s funny cuz he’s not like me. He’s forin. Brown forin.
And better forin then Balkie ppl forget that
I bet if more foriners watched BBT Israel wouldnt have to defend itself from them so much ,, really makes you think
I now dub this threat The New Player Hater’s Ball. I’ll start it off.
BBT is so bad at salary negotiations, they still have all their foreskin.
HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE
*thread. That one was for the grammar nazis. You know who you are, and so do we, thanks to your brown shirts.
HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE
The cast of BBT fired their agents and hired Neville Chamberlain to negotiate on their behalf.
HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE
If Neville can’t get them all a lifetime supply of Tagalongs I don’t know who can.
Man, you walked right into that like you-know-who walked into the Sudtenland!
The average BBT fan thinks the Big Bang theory has something to do with the 80s.
HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE
Kaley Cuoco is hotter then Susan Summers so she should get moar money I mean what’s else are we gonna judge her by no offence
Well she did kill John Ritter.
Well played, Duchess.
I would think banging that underaged girl and video taping it is still the worst mistake of Rob Lowe’s career.
Not fair many of todays stars have had a few movies go straight to VHS.
That’s still only in second place:
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
I dunno, long term he seems to have done OK.
Wasn’t her mother somehow involved as well? I remember the creep factor on that whole story being off the charts.
With HIMYM gone, BBT is the only show on CBS in the top 10 coveted 18-49 demo. Not only that, it destroys every other show on television in that demo. Considering CBS just paid 250 mil for 8 football games, i can understand why they want to get paid.
I don’t blame anyone for wanting to get paid. If you’re good at your job and making your employer boatloads of cash you’re perfectly within your rights to get as much as you can while you can.
I do, however, blame America’s shit taste in TV for inflicting this show on us year after year. Come on America, we’re better than this!
Yeah, for the record, if the show’s making more money, they should be paid more.
But it’s still a shitty, shitty, shitty show.
Yeah, if the show is successful by putting out garbage, it’s the viewers’ fault, not the actors/writers. They’re there to make money.
You know what’s going to happen right? We’re all hanging out here waiting to drop out of ambush but the TBBT crew dial-up modem’s are taking so long to connect that we’re all going to get bored and wander off to play cards, fight about Girl Scout cookies or, (heaven forbid), go back to work, and they’re going to come pouring in here like ants at a picnic and we’re all going to wonder what the fuck just happened.
My God man you are right!
Quick some one stand guard at the old True Detective articles!
You two over there. I need you to comb through anything tagged “Chris Pratt” or “Parks and Rec”. Leave no stone unturned. We have to shore up our boundaries. I know we can count on Filmdrunk and Gamma Squad, but With Leather/Spandex must know they will not be safe either. Today is our Independence Day and Let’s win one for the Gipper!
BBT WAAAARRRRIIIOOOORS, COME OUT TO PLAAAAAAAAY!
/clink, clink
Damn it… Gamma Squad is falling apart because of a Guardians of the Galaxy spoiler.
To battle stations men and women this will not be Kelly Cuoco pretty!
@Duchess
I saw that, too. I thought we were done fighting over *SPOILER* back in the 80s, but apparently some people are still incredibly butthurt.
@Duchess @Horatio Cornblower @Old School Zero @Picketts Charge
They are going to the original post! Come back!
@Troll-So-Hard University Holy hell, you’re right. The bodies, they’re…they’re moving! They’re not dead!
@Picketts Charge
I think @Koogler is going to legit stroke out.
@Troll-So-Hard University
And how can a man die better
than facing fearful odds
clubbing down fans of Big Bang Theory
while KSK applauds?
@Horatio Cornblower @Old School Zero @Picketts Charge @Troll-So-Hard University
Sarah better recognize the hard work we have put into on Warming Glow these past 36 hours.
@Horatio Cornblower @Duchess @Old School Zero @Troll-So-Hard University This is my new favorite site. I’m home.
@CloneBone
You’ll find us on KSK more often than here. This was just a spec ops day. A little Uproxx wet work.
@CloneBone
One of Us, One of Us, One of Us
[www.youtube.com]
itis compLEATly UNACCEPTIBLY~~~~!!!!! THaht thees young white folks shuld BE SO unDERPaid!“!! Maybe if OSAMA OBUMMA didnt pay all the forin kids all that monee in HANDOUTS and TACOS we culd pay these~“ TALENTED WHITE PEOPEL what they MOREALLY AND ETHNICALLY deSERV“E~!!!!
Also, send that REDSKIN back to INDIANA where he BELONGS!~~~!!! and dont pay HIM no thing!
wayddaminut! Jim Parsons is A HOMOSINSUAL~?!!!??!11?!!? BAN THIS SHOW IMMEDIATELY JESUUS!
Bazinga!
Each
Nerdsploitation
Groupie
Has
About
Zero
Intelligence
Yo, Gillian Anderson’s cleavage, sup?
Say what you will about how bad TBBT is but Kaley Cuoco’s cleavage can hold its own in that argument.
Scully’s are real though.
Not that I’m passing judgment, I’m just categorizing: one set of breasts are for gently squeezing and the other set is for the good ol’ double bag shag.
I heard that Kurp went to the studio and found Johnny Galecki’s trailer and went into the trailer with a bat and then beat Galecki like a dead horse and the guy that plays the nerd found him and they had to shut down The Big Bang Theory.
sad bazinga.
This was a wonderful Wiggum.
I heard that the cast of BBT took all the money from the show and the network didn’t have any more money for the show and they had to cancel the show and everyone in the world got a lot smarter as a result.
But what about all the science and math on BBT theory? Isn’t that making ppl smrter?
@Uncle Phil Judging BBT fans by the cretinous masses that flooded the site yesterday I’m going to go with no.
As much as I hate BBT, I have no problem with all these articles as long as the banner image is Kaley Cuoco in different forms of undress. Well done!
That Sheldon is so hilarious.
/which one’s Sheldon?
He’s the one who says that stuff about science, and then “audience” laughs not because anyone understands what he said and the joke was funny, but because he thinks its funny.
So not the one in the red shirt who’s always getting hit on the head by the Skipper?
I thought Sheldhung was the one anally violating Lenhard. We’re talking about Not Big Bang Theory XXX Sploogefest right?
Is Sheldon the one who’s a crude caricature of an autistic person, or the one who’s a crude caricature of a Jew?
I’m pretty sure he’s not the crude caricature of a South Asian immigrant, or the crude caricature of a dumb blonde, or the crude caricature of a female scientist. But I might be wrong. A lot of people told me yesterday that this show is really deep.
@KOOGLER or is he the one with the crude caricature with a speech impediment?
TITS!
Well done Otto.
I’m sure Chuck Lorre can excrete something similarly mediocre that CBS can plop into its lineup to appease the rabble in the pit.
I’ve never seen the The Big Bang Theory. Is it any good?
I’m incredibly sad that PFTC isn’t on this yet
He’s still stuck on the banner image…..
[vine.co]
In some wonderful alternative universe, Community is the number one show on TV and BBT is struggling to find an audience on a website. Also I am living in a polygamist home with Amy Pohler, Tina Fey and Christina Hendricks.
That sounds like a wonderful universe and now I hate the alternate version of me who gets to live in it. Fuck that guy!
In my alternate universe, Hannibal is the number one show, Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss have won multiple Emmys for Mad Men and Hugh Jackman vies with George Clooney for the coveted “seat next to me on the sofa every night.”
Our neighbor is Salma Hayek. She hosts nude twister nights.
Those alternate universe bastards… Why did I get stuck in one of the shitty universes?
My alternative universe neighbor is Jon Stewart. We stand around and make fun of everyone else on the block.
@TimWhatleyDDS but in your actual reality, you get to swap dental hygienists with your peers.
Never mind.
@Downton Gabby Yeah… I think I’m going to go cry in a corner now.
@TimWhatleyDDS, that was an errant “never mind.” It actually was intended for my original reply which had something to do with taking advantage of patients while they were unconscious. It made much more sense in that context.
In any event… [www.youtube.com]
Whew, I thought you were an anti-dentite. Thanks for posting the clip – I’m happy again now.
I’m sure you’ve watched the Inside Look but I do find it amusing that Peter Mehlman was convinced that anti-dentite would be the legacy of that episode.
Yeah, as much as I (clearly) love the anti-dentite part, it definitely wasn’t the most memorable part of that episode. Also, thank you for reminding me that it has been too long since I’ve watched the inside looks.
@TimWhatleyDDS if you don’t own the DVDs, there is no excuse :)
I have rectified the oversight by watching a bunch tonight. (Also known as an evening well spent)
Thanks to all of this hullabaloo, I’m unusually excited by the pop alert alert of an imminent P&R block about to start on FXX. Thanks Big Bang Theory fans!
Ok, this thread is hilarious. Take a bow, all.
ur right, Big Bang Theory should be compared to betr shows like Two and 1 Half men and Arliss. Those wur comedy gold just like this one
I HERD ALL THE DEMOCOMMIES HANG OUT HERE IN A BIG BANG GANG.
I love the KSK takeover of this post. Well done, Kommentariat!
It’s only fitting, given the infestation from the CBS interns yesterday.
Guys, I may have a problem. I can’t stop staring at Cuoco’s chest-cicles in that picture. It’s honestly been 6 hours. I may need a doctor.
Wow…..you boys should write for Big Bang Theory……or even Anger Management.
Wow…….$33,333.00 EACH…..!
The gift taxes of 55% is REALLY dipping your beak in.