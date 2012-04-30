Whitney Cummings Is Getting a Talk Show, Too

“Man, you know who isn’t on TV enough these days? Whitney Cummings. I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s great to hear her chime in on relationships and young women trying to make it in the big city slash xenophobia, but you know what else I’d like to hear her brassy take on? EVERYTHING!” – Someone at E!, apparently.
E! is launching a new weekly talk show “Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings,” which is described as “a weekly medley of witty commentary featuring Whitney’s take on everything from the biggest pop culture and celebrity happenings, to life, relationships, sex, and more. Equipped with only a microphone and her laptop, [she’ll be] joined by celebrity guests and comedian friends…” [EW]
The statement from E! goes on to say that the show will debut later this year and will air on Wednesdays at 10:30 after “The Soup,” which probably makes sense from stylistic perspective. I don’t know. I suppose I could do my whole spiel about how Whitney Cummings’ brand of humor isn’t exactly up my alley (although I do like her more as a stand-up than as a sitcom star/creator), but I feel like I’ve done that a million times, and, to be honest, I really don’t have it in me this morning. Instead, please accept this drawing I made of Guy Fieri playing checkers with a dolphin. Have a great day.
That picture is so unrealistic. There’s no way that dolphin would let Guy Fieri get king’d.
Are you sure that’s Guy Fieri? I thought he only wore his sunglasses on the back of his head.
same question
There’s also a disturbing lack of jewelry.
So it’s Chelsey Lately, with someone who would have been infinitely more likable than Chelsey, had they gone straight to doing this BEFORE they did an awful sitcom, squandering all of their stand-up/celebrity roast good will.
+1
If only Whitney Cummings had banged the veep of E! a few years ago, we could have skipped this awful period.
What is it about these shows that attract women hosts who claim to be 10 years younger than they look?
Da Fuq?
In a related story, The Soup continues to be the only beacon of hope in the sea of stupidity that is the E! network.
Outside of “The Soup” I have completely forgot that E! was still around
I never thought the world would see me smiling while reading about Whitney Cummings or Chelsea Handler, but then I took a good long look at the detail you put into that tree, DG. If you aren’t already teaching an MS Paint course online, you should be
I think I speak for everyone when I say, “FART NOISE.” A+ on the MS Paint, though.
I’ve finally figured out where I’d seen the pedophile dude (bieberhole69) from Workaholics before!
That can’t be Guy Fieri. The real Guy would have done the hunch.
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dolphins
I enjoyed Whitney’s standup for about five minutes…..when I realized she was just the same tired female comic stereotype who talks about nothing but relationships the entire time….just distracting from it by being extra dirty about it.
Whitney Cummings’ brand of humor
Wait, that’s what she became famous for?
*slide whistle*