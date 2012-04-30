Whitney Cummings Is Getting a Talk Show, Too

04.30.12

“Man, you know who isn’t on TV enough these days? Whitney Cummings. I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s great to hear her chime in on relationships and young women trying to make it in the big city slash xenophobia, but you know what else I’d like to hear her brassy take on? EVERYTHING!” – Someone at E!, apparently.

E! is launching a new weekly talk show “Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings,” which is described as “a weekly medley of witty commentary featuring Whitney’s take on everything from the biggest pop culture and celebrity happenings, to life, relationships, sex, and more. Equipped with only a microphone and her laptop, [she’ll be] joined by celebrity guests and comedian friends…” [EW]

The statement from E! goes on to say that the show will debut later this year and will air on Wednesdays at 10:30 after “The Soup,” which probably makes sense from stylistic perspective. I don’t know. I suppose I could do my whole spiel about how Whitney Cummings’ brand of humor isn’t exactly up my alley (although I do like her more as a stand-up than as a sitcom star/creator), but I feel like I’ve done that a million times, and, to be honest, I really don’t have it in me this morning. Instead, please accept this drawing I made of Guy Fieri playing checkers with a dolphin. Have a great day.

