Who Did Negan Invite Into His Car On ‘The Walking Dead’?

In the closing minutes of this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” Negan — having been freed by Jadis — is driving back toward the Savior compound when he drives alongside someone on the side of the road. “Holy hell. If sh*t could sh*t, it still wouldn’t look as sh*tty as you,” Negan says to the unknown person. “Get in.” The episode, however, keeps the identity of Negan’s passenger a secret, something for fans to speculate upon until next week’s penultimate episode of the season.

We think we know who it is, however. We have three theories, one unlikely and the other more probable.

The improbable theory is that Negan’s passenger is Sherry, one of Negan’s wives (and Dwight’s former partner), who escaped from the Savior compound after releasing Daryl. We haven’t seen her since last season, but Dwight made a passing reference to her in a recent episode. The fact that she is one of the few unaccounted for characters on the series would make her the most surprising reveal in the next episode.

However, it’s almost certainly not her. Negan probably wouldn’t have invited Sherry into his car, and even if he had, Sherry would have run, fearing that Negan would kill her for abandoning the Saviors. I also don’t think he’d describe her as someone who looks like sh*t if sh*t could sh*t.