The Walking Dead aired its season finale this week, a low-key episode that allowed the show to regroup after the tragedy that befell the group last week. The season finale featured its first ever snow storm, the fall of The Kingdom, and the heartbreaking break-up of Carol and Ezekiel. Fans will have to wait six more months to find out about the lasting repercussions of Enid, Tara, and Henry’s death, as well as what Ezekiel will do without The Kingdom, but that won’t stop us from speculating. As we settle in for the break (and turn our attention to Fear the Walking Dead), here’s several questions we have headed into season 10.

— Whose voice was on the radio? — The season 9 finale finished with the words of someone on Ezekiels’ ham radio asking, “Is anyone out there?” Whose voice was it? The obvious — too obvious — answer might be Maggie, and this might be the show’s way of setting up a future storyline with The Commonwealth. That makes sense in particular considering a statement showrunner Angela Kang made last year. “Obviously the Commonwealth does mean things to people; we’re starting to seed in some future stories. The timing of those stories may not be in the immediate future, but there will be things this season that are groundwork being laid for finding out more about the world.” The radio here has been bouncing around since Rick’s departure, and setting it up is one of the reasons that Jesus was killed.

Of course, this assumes that Maggie is with the Commonwealth, but it being a voice from the Commonwealth does track with the source material. However, it would seem odd for someone from The Commonwealth to reach out via radio if Maggie is with them, because — as Yumiko revealed in the finale — they do know how to reach out to Maggie via letter (how that letter gets to her, however, is a mystery. Is there a post-apocalyptic postal service?).