Tracy Morgan Got a Kidney Transplant

Tracy Morgan is expected to miss at least two episodes of “30 Rock” after undergoing surgery for a new kidney earlier this month. He has had diabetes since 1996.

Morgan will miss at least two episodes of the NBC comedy because he’s recovering from surgery. The comedian underwent a kidney transplant on or around Dec. 10 and though the surgery was successful — he was seen at a Knicks game on Friday – the writers are giving him plenty of time to recover. EW has learned that executive producer Tina Fey and her team of scribes plan to address Morgan’s absence by saying he has some sort of a meltdown because of a good thing that’s happened to him. He’s expected to miss at least two, maybe three episodes, that will air [in] March. [EW]

Strangely, it was almost exactly a year ago that I wrote about Grizz Chapman (Grizz on “30 Rock”) needing a kidney (he had a successful kidney transplant earlier this year). And all of these surgeries come in the wake of “30 Rock” playing kidney transplants for jokes in the “Kidney Now!” episode with Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, and Mary J. Blige. Could this be some sort of curse brought on by the writers?

