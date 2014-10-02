Whoopi Goldberg Has Come To The Defense Of ‘The Boston Herald’s’ Racist Obama Cartoon

Just earlier today I mentioned that Whoopie Goldberg, noted racism expert, gave the introduction to a Tom and Jerry DVD set, in which she explained the casual racism that was prevalent at the time and why we shouldn’t wipe it from the present. In it, she makes some very good points. Less popular, however, is her opinion on this cartoon that ran in the Boston Herald skewering the White House Security breach with a cartoon that depicts Obama brushing his teeth as an intruder takes a bath behind him — asking him if he’s tried the new watermelon=flavored toothpaste. Yiiiiiikes.
The author of the cartoon is now obviously under quite a bit of fire for the cartoon, which he claims was intended to be a completely innocuous gag and didn’t pick up on the racial connotations, but come on. Whoopi is going with a strong take on this one though, insisting that she believes the author at face value. Her reasoning? Whoopi Goldberg also uses watermelon toothpaste.
I dunno. Before we tar and feather the guy, I guess it is possible that he forgot to pick his brain up from the brain repair store that day — but either way, I think the rest of us can all agree on one thing: Watermelon toothpaste sounds f*cking disgusting.
(Via Defamer)
Why do people mock black people for liking watermelon and fried chicken? Watermelon and fried chicken are super tasty.
They are both delicious. People are stupid.
It is really funny to me how two of the greatest foods known to mankind became some kind of racial insult to black people. Everyone loves fried chicken, and everyone loves watermelon.
I hate watermelon, but fried chicken is the greatest thing man has invented. That’s right, fried chicken is better than electricity or the wheel.
So if everyone loves those things then say everyone loves them, not just black people. It’s a stereotype and just a way of making black people appear simple minded.
White people be all “Oooh! I want me some pumpkin spice!”
If anyone is a good judge of what’s racist, it’s the woman who assured Ted Danson dressing up in blackface was a great idea.
I never understood why Ted Danson dressing up in blackface mattered.
I mean, nothing else about him matters.
Also the same woman who described what Roman Polanski did as “not rape-rape”.
Sometimes watermelon is just watermelon.
Oh, bravo.
Or, the lax security means that a racist man who would say that to the president got close enough to kill him. That could be the point.
That’s what I was thinking as well, but if the author says he didn’t pick-up on or intend the racial connotation, that sort of shoots down that interpretation.
That was my initial thought as well. Honestly, it’s literally the only way that I can even get the text to make sense.
Wait…Rosie Perez is on the View now?????
I think if the caption said the intruder ‘went’ farther than previously imagined it would actually be funnier. Like, oh he went there with the watermelon and black people bit or something, I don’t know.
I do know that watermelon is just fantastic.
Between watermelon and white women, black people seem to have good taste.
The View is relevant?
Such stupid lies….
…Obama brushes with grape soda….
So that comic came to WA, it didn’t say watermelon flavor tooth paste it said raseberry tooth paste.
It’s the Boston Herald. While there’s a very good chance that most of their employees are too stupid to pick up on a second meaning there’s virtually no chance that they’d miss any secondary meaning that had racist overtones.
That said I’m with most of the other commenters. Fried chicken and watermelon are fucking delicious.